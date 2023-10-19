The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) supporters clashed ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Kogi

The clash took place in the Idah Local Government area with supporters of both parties engaging in a gun battle

A police officer and other individuals were injured as some vehicles were also damaged on Wednesday, October 18

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Idah, Kogi state - There was pandemonium in the Idah Local Government area of Kogi State as the supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) engaged in a gun battle.

As reported by the Punch, the clash, which occurred on Wednesday, October 18, left many people injured.

Many injured as APC, SDP supporters engage in gun battle in Kogi Photo Credits: @OfficialOAU/@Theta Read

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that a police officer and some others sustained bullet wounds and vehicles were damaged.

The state police spokesperson, SP William Aya, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday, October 19.

Aya disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, CP Bethrand Onuoha has ordered an investigation into the incident.

He also issued a warning to troublemakers ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the state.

“The CP reiterates the Command’s unwavering commitment to continue to engage the critical stakeholders in Election Security Management to ensure a secure environment for the electoral process.

”The Command is ever determined in providing a level playing ground for all Political Parties as they embark on campaigns, rallies, procession among others”

The SDP accused the APC of sponsoring thugs to evade its rally and chased away supporters at Ejule Kogi, Ofu Local Government Area (LGA), Vanguard reported.

Kogi poll: Analyst predicts winner between APC, SDP candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a seasoned public affairs and electoral analyst Dr Abubakar Sani has revealed that the governorship elections in Kogi would be keenly contested.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, he revealed that the popularity of the ruling APC candidate, Alhaji Usman Ododo, has begun to fade away.

He stated that this is because of the emergence of Murtala Ajaka of the SDP, who hails from the Igala ethnicity, the most populated in Kogi State.

Kogi 2023: How I survived four assassination attempts, Dino Melaye reveals

In another report, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dino Melaye, has opened up on his ordeals.

The former lawmaker revealed in a live interview on television that he had survived four assassination attempts. He said his mission is to unite the people of Kogi State as they have been allegedly divided by the governance style of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng