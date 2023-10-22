Pastor Sunday Atabo, the zonal chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi state, was attacked by suspected political thugs in Aja-Odi Agojoeju, Ofu LGA

The thugs, armed with dangerous weapons including AK-47s, beat him into a coma and attempted to set his house on fire

The SDP zonal chairman is currently critically ill and admitted to an undisclosed hospital, while his party is urging security agencies to apprehend the attackers

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Aja-Odi Agojoeju, Kogi state - Some suspected political thugs have attacked Pastor Sunday Atabo, the zonal chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi state.

Pastor Atabo was attacked at his country home in Aja-Odi Agojoeju, Ofu local government area, on Saturday night, October 21.

Tension in Kogi as Political Thugs Beat SDP Chairman to Coma

Source: Facebook

How Sunday Atabo was attacked, witness speaks

A witness cited by Daily Trust said the hoodlums were wielding dangerous weapons such as AK-47s, cutlasses and rods.

The unnamed witness added that the hoodlums invaded the SDP zonal chairman's house and beat him to a coma.

Atabo who is also the General Overseer of Bible Believers church, Agojeju-Efakwu in Ofu LGA, is said to be currently critically ill and admitted at an undisclosed hospital.

“The hoodlums stormed his house with dangerous weapons, including AK-47s, locally made guns, cutlasses and big sticks. They beat him mercilessly to stupor.

“Thereafter, they charged towards his property, destroying his cars and other source of livelihood,” a family member, James Adaji, was quoted as saying.

Attack on Sunday Atabo: SDP speaks

Also speaking, the party's state secretary, Dr Arome Okeme, said the thugs planned to set Pastor Atabo's house ablaze.

“But for God, they tried to set his house on fire with his family in it, but the spark wouldn’t light. Currently, Hon. Sunday Atabor is in a state of semi-consciousness, traveling from consciousness to unconsciousness”, said Okeme.

The director of new media of the SDP governorship campaign team, ID Ijele, condemned the act and called on the security agencies to intervene and bring the perpetrators to book.

APC, SDP supporters engage in gun battle in Kogi

In a related development, there was pandemonium in the Idah Local Government area of Kogi state as the supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the SDP reportedly engaged in a gun battle.

The clash which occurred on Wednesday, October 18, left many people injured.

It was gathered that a police officer and some others sustained bullet wounds and vehicles were damaged.

Source: Legit.ng