Yenagoa, Bayelsa - Reports on Tuesday, November 7, alleged that some political thugs targeted the home of Chief Diekivie Ikiogha, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, located in the Kpansia neighbourhood of Yenagoa, the state’s capital.

At approximately 2 a.m., they reportedly threw a suspected dynamite explosive into the building.

It was gathered that within the Opolo area of the state capital, two unidentified individuals were reportedly wounded in a shooting incident carried out by unknown assailants.

According to Punch, there were no injuries reported in the attack on Ikiogha’s residence, but the explosive damaged nearby window panes.

A visit to the scene revealed holes were seen on the ground and broken windows, apparently caused by the explosive’s impact.

Some residents in the vicinity reported hearing a loud explosion around 2 a.m.

One of the residents said:

“I heard a big explosion from this building around 2am last night. But I don’t know what caused it.”

Police yet to confirm incident

Ikiogha, a former Commissioner for Agriculture and Chief of Staff at the Government House in Yenagoa, refrained from commenting on the incident.

Notably, he recently returned to the PDP, having previously defected to the All Progressives Congress.

In the lead-up to the Bayelsa governorship elections, Ikiogha switched from the APC to the Labour Party, where he participated in the primary election but lost to the LP’s gubernatorial candidate, Udengs Eradiri.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, was contacted for a statement but had not responded at the time of this report.

Imo guber election: “We’ll maintain strict neutrality” - IGP

In another report, the gubernatorial election in Imo state will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023, along with polls in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

Ahead of the Imo poll, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, directed the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police in Imo state, CP Mohammed Barde.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the Labour Party (LP), and Civil Society Organisations had called for Barde’s redeployment, alleging that he was biased towards Governor Hope Uzodimma.

