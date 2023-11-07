Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has affirmed security personnel's preparedness for the three off-cycle governorship elections

The elections, in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states, have been scheduled for Saturday, November 11

IGP Egbetokun banned Ebubeagu and similar outfits from carrying arms, and also restricted vehicluar movement

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), on Tuesday, November 7, disclosed that there will be no vehicular movement as well as movement of canoes, ships, and other means of transportation via waterways in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states.

Legit.ng understands that the directive takes effect from Friday, November 10.

IGP restricts vehicular movement in states where elections would be held. Photo credit: Duoye Diri

Source: Facebook

Off-cycle elections: Police deploy marine, gunboats

Egbetokun, who said the decision was in line with measures put in place to ensure peaceful voting in the three states, also prohibited some state security outfits like Ebubeagu" and other quasi-outfits" from carrying out operations during the exercise. A report by The Nation noted this development.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Egbetokun was speaking at Force Headquarters where he briefed newsmen about his men's preparedness ahead of the governorship elections.

Furthermore, the police boss who disclosed the vehicular movement restriction added that both marine and gunboats have been deployed in the three states. According to him, the police considered this due to the states' riverine terrains.

Vanguard newspaper also reported this update.

Bayelsa election: "I see Diri winning", analyst

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a political analyst, Segun Akinleye, predicted victory for Douye Diri in the forthcoming Bayelsa state governorship election.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Akinleye dismissed the hopes of Timipre Sylva, the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Imo election: 'NNPP candidate not a pushover'

Legit.ng also reported that Razaq Aderibigbe, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Lagos state, said Uche Odunzeh, the candidate of the party in the coming Imo state governorship election, “stands a chance of gaining more acceptance and support” towards the poll.

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, Aderibigbe said Odunzeh is a strong contender in the upcoming poll.

Source: Legit.ng