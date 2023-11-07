A chieftain of the PDP has opened President Tinubu's eye to the issue he would contend with in the polity aside from insecurity

Daniel Bwala maintained that Tinubu was the president of the court and he would have a serious problem handling Peter Obi and the Labour Party as an opposition

Bwala made this statement while expressing concern over LP vice presidential candidate Datti Baba-Ahmed’s stance on the verdict of the Supreme Court

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the world press conference held by Peter Obi, Labour Party flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election, on Monday, November 6, in Abuja.

Atiku’s aide reveals what Tinubu will face dealing with Peter Obi, Labour Party as an opposition. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Recall that at the conference with newsmen in Abuja, Obi accepted the Supreme Court judgement, which affirmed the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Obi, however, said the judgment would not signify the end of the Obidient movement.

Datti accepts Tinubu as the president by the court

Reacting in a series of tweets on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Daniel Bwala, an aide to PDP flagbearer Atiku Abubakar, affirmed that Obi and his running mate, as well as their supporters, were a hard nut for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to crack.

According to the PDP chieftain, Datti had accepted that Tinubu was the president by the court, but his earlier position remained unshaken.

He tweeted:

"Listening to @Naija_Activist Datti Baba Ahmed this evening I believe the man has not shifted a bit from his earlier position, although he now accepts the fact that Tinubu is the President by the court."

Tinubu has more problems to deal with

Speaking further, Atiku's aide maintained that Obi's press conference signalled Tinubu had more problems to contend with regarding LP and the Obidients as an opposition in the polity.

He added that the insecurity and all of Nigeria's major challenges could not be compared to what Tinubu would face in the hands of LP and its supporters.

Part of the tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, November 7, read:

"But @PeterObi and @Naija_Activist Obi/Datti’s position today convinced me that @officialABAT Tinubu has more problems to manage with Labour Party and Obidients than the entire economy and insecurity in Nigeria. How he will navigate this is a course to be taught in OAU, ABU and Nsukka universities."

Why Peter Obi was absent at Supreme Court

Earlier, Peter Obi explained the reason for his absence at the Supreme Court during the appeal hearing filed against the PEPT verdict.

Obi said his absence was due to a pre-arranged international commitment.

He added that he received the notice for the apex court judgement while travelling outside the country.

How Supreme Court allegedly abandoned its responsibility

Obi alleged that the Supreme Court "abandoned its responsibility as a court of law and policy" in its verdict upholding President Bola Tinubu's electoral victory.

He said the apex court's decision to affirm President Tinubu's election "contradicts the overwhelming evidence of election rigging, false claim of technical glitch, and substantial non-compliance with rules set by INEC".

Source: Legit.ng