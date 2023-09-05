FCT, Abuja - Petitions have been filed after every presidential election since the return of democracy in Nigeria except in 2015 when the incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan lost and didn’t contest the outcome of the election.

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) announced Wednesday, September, 6 as the judgement date for petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Falae, Buhari lost, other outcomes of Presidential election petitions in Nigeria since 1999 Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Atiku Abubakar/Mr Peter Obi

As reported by @thecableindex, there have been seven main petitioners in six election periods till date and all the petitioners have lost their appeal at the election tribunal.

Outcomes of presidential election petitions since 1999

It started in 1999 when Olu Falae of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) filed a petition against the victory of former President Olusegun Obasanjo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and lost at the tribunal.

The outcome was not different in 2003 when Muhammadu Buhari of the All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) lost to Obasanjo.

Buhari contested under the platform of Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and lost again in 2007 to the late President Umar Yar’adua of the PDP and also in 2011 to Jonathan in 2011.

Jonathan did not challenge the victory of immediate President Buhari in 2015

Former vice President, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP lost to Buhari at the tribunal in 2019.

The fate of Atiku and Peter Obi of the Labour Party will be decided by the PEPC on Wednesday, September 6 in Abuja.

3 Petitions against Tinubu as tribunal announces judgement date

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported that the Court of Appeal has revealed the three petitions before the Presidential Election Petition Court levelled against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday, September 4, 2023.

According to the statement issued via its Twitter handle @NGCourtofAppeal, the court said it will deliver its judgement on Wednesday.

Tribunal finally picks date to deliver judgement

The petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), against the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are nearing their conclusion.

According to a communiqué, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja will deliver judgment on petitions challenging the election of Tinubu on Wednesday, September 6.

Presidential tribunal: Full list of judges

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja commenced pre-hearing on Monday, May 8, for the petitions challenging the outcome of the February 25th presidential election.

The legal battle could potentially change the course of the election dispute.

The court pre-hearing resumed with an opening remark by the Presiding Justice, Haruna Tsammani, who leads a five-man panel of Justices.

