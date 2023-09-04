Senator Shehu Sani has dropped a cryptic tweet concerning the Wednesday, September 6 tribunal's judgement date

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has dropped a cryptic tweet suggesting which presidential candidate will eventually win at the election tribunal.

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEFC) had announced Wednesday, September 6 as the judgement date for the hearing for petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Shehu Sani drops cryptic tweet on who tribunal may declare winner

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have filed petitions against Tinubu at the tribunal.

Reacting to the tribunal’s judgement date via his Twitter page @ShehuSani, he said they begin the judgment by “praising Mathew”, then it means that “Martins” will win the case.

The former federal lawmaker wrote:

“If they are reading Judgments and they begin with praising Mathew na Martins go win the case.”

