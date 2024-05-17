Nigerian skit maker and businesswoman Ashmusy recently made some stirring revelations about personal income and total net worth

During an interview with Precious Ubani, Ashmusy was asked to share off her head how much she was worth and claimed to be a billionaire

The content creator noted during the conversation that she spends an average of two to ten million naira weekly

Nigerian skit maker, content creator and businesswoman Amarachi Amusi, aka Ashmusy, recently made staggering claims about herself and her net worth.

Ashmusy made these claims during an interview she granted to UK-based content creator Precious Ubani.

Nigerian skit maker Ashmusy stuns netizens as she reveals she's a billionaire.

Source: Instagram

During the conversation, the Nigerian comic noted that, on average, she spends over N2m-N10m weekly, which could range from spending on family needs to the cost of running her business.

It was after making this claim that she revealed her net worth.

Ashmusy reveals she's a billionaire

During this conversation, she also noted that she's worth over N2bn.

Before making the revelation, the skit maker noted that she knows people wouldn't believe her claims, but she also knows that Nigerians don't understand how such things work.

The content creator also spoke about the trending rumours about her going under the knife to surgically increase the size of her backside.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Ashmusy claimed to make between N5m and N65m weekly. She also spoke about her success affecting her love life, as men tend to get intimidated by how wealthy she is.

Watch the clip below:

Ashmusy's billionaire claim stirs reactions

Here are some of the comments that trailed Ashmusy's claims of being in billionaire:

@nons_miraj:

"When women mount o, women mount."

@lorah_irez:

"Ash can lie eh."

@soulful.sensationz:

"I think you should carry a lie detector with you next time cos it seem like people lie when they are asked not to lie."

@goddess_of_cruise:

"If fake life was a person."

@shot_by_goldie:

"But she’s not lying thou me I don’t have money ooo but there’s a week I spent 400-500k I don’t buy fuel oooo Omo money is spirit ooo."

@ebubechi_chris:

"Stop interviewing this kinda people, we need to hear from more responsible and honest people."

@iconic_chess.miles:

"Alaye shut up... your lies are too much...10 million naira in a week. Wetin you dey use am do."

@mizsthicknesz:

"People get money o sisterhood is doing well."

@elvira.christy.7:

"If Linus was a personAshLinusss."

@iam_amakereeda:

"She is not lying. Her businesses,family etc are inclusive in that expenses, it might not be all the weeks but I can say she is not lying, if she fuels two to three cars in a week, buy fuel or diesel for her business, buy groceries for family, These are basic o, then she buys clothes for her content and other personal needs. Omo million big for mouth but to spend na changey."

@baebii_debs:

"Whenever I see this ashmusy I see “LIES” in a human form."

Ashmusy shares her success story

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ashmusy revealed in an interview that she owns multiple successful businesses and has even had top Nigerian celebrities such as Regina Daniels influence for her.

She opened up on how she did not have a rosy Upbringing even though her mother tried her best not to make them feel poor.

However, despite living in a face-me-i-face-you house with 10 people for 20 years, she now owns different houses.

Source: Legit.ng