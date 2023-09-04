FCT, Abuja -The Court of Appeal has revealed the three petitions before the Presidential Election Petition Court levelled against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday, September 4, 2023.

Petitions against President Bola Tinubu at the presidential tribunal. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Atiku Abubakar/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

List of petitions against Tinubu

According to the statement issued via its Twitter handle @NGCourtofAppeal, the court said it will deliver its judgement on Wednesday, September 6, on the following petitions:

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi Vs the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and 3 others

The Allied Peoples Movement Vs the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and 4 others

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar Vs. the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and 2 others.

The court further disclosed that the judgement will be televised for the public to follow via interested television stations.

Tribunal finally picks date to deliver judgement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), against the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are nearing their conclusion.

According to a communiqué, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja will deliver judgment on petitions challenging the election of Tinubu on Wednesday, September 6.

Presidential tribunal: Full list of judges

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja commenced pre-hearing on Monday, May 8, for the petitions challenging the outcome of the February 25th presidential election.

The legal battle could potentially change the course of the election dispute.

The court pre-hearing resumed with an opening remark by the Presiding Justice, Haruna Tsammani, who leads a five-man panel of Justices.

“Tinubu not an Illegal President”: NBA shares details

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has maintained its position regarding the legality of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidency.

The NBA said it was wrong to refer to Tinubu as an illegal president since the court did not set aside his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The body of lawyers made this assertion during the presentation of a communique of the 63rd annual NBA conference in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng