President Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence in securing victory as the PEPC announced a plan to deliver its judgment on Wednesday

Speaking on Monday evening, Ajuri Ngelale, the spokesperson to the president, said Tinubu was never worried about the outcome of the poll

President Tinubu would not be in Nigeria on Wednesday when the PEPC would deliver the historic judgment as he travelled to New Delhi on Monday night

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has said no shaking about Wednesday, September 6, a day set by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to deliver judgment on various petitions against him.

Speaking for the President, Auri Ngelale, the spokesperson to Tinubu, said the president was "not worried" about the outcome of Wednesday's judgment.

President Tinubu breaks silence on petition against him Photo Credit: President Bola Tibubu

Source: Twitter

"No shaking", President Tinubu expresses confidence

⁣Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today on Monday, September 4, Ngelale said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“He’s not worried simply because he knows he won the election.”

President Tinubu will be absent when the tribunal delivers its judgment on Wednesday, after weeks of hearing, as he has travelled to New Delhi in India on Monday night for the G-20 Summit

⁣Earlier on Monday, Umar Bangari, the registrar of the Appeal Court, confirmed that Wednesday had been picked by the court to deliver judgment on the various petitions filed to challenge the victory of President Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

How President Tinubu won 2023 presidential election

President Tinubu was announced as the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, March 1. ⁣

During the election, the former Lagos State governor defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party. According to INEC, Tinubu scored ⁣8,794,726 votes, while Atiku and Obi garnered 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 votes.⁣

Atiku, Obi and other opposition parties are challenging the victory of Tinubu in the election in separate petitions they have filed before the tribunal. ⁣

NDDC: Tinubu replaces Laureta Onochie, appoints Ibori's man

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has reshuffled the governing board of the NDDC and appointed Chiedu Ebie as the new chairman and 16 other board members.

This means that Tinubu has terminated the appointment of Lauretta Onochie by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ebie is an ally of the former governor James Ibori and served as SSG of the immediate past governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State. He was suspended from the PDP in May 2023.

Source: Legit.ng