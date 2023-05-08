Global site navigation

Full List of Judges Presiding over Presidential Election Petition Tribunal as Hearing Begins
Politics

Full List of Judges Presiding over Presidential Election Petition Tribunal as Hearing Begins

by  Nurudeen Lawal

The much-awaited day is finally here! Today, on Monday, May 8, the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja commences pre-hearing for the petitions challenging the outcome of the February 25th presidential election.

The legal battle that could potentially change the course of the election dispute.

List of Judges/Presidential Election Petition Tribunal/Hearing Begins
Justice Haruna Tsammani leads a five-man panel of Justices presiding over the Presidential Election Tribunal.
Source: Original

The court pre-hearing resumed at about 9:15 am with an opening remark by the Presiding Justice, Haruna Tsammani, who leads a five-man panel of Justices.

Here is a full list of the judges:

  1. Justice Haruna Tsammani
  2. Justice Stephen Adah
  3. Justice Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf
  4. Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo
  5. Justice Abbah Mohammed

Source: Legit.ng

