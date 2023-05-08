The much-awaited day is finally here! Today, on Monday, May 8, the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja commences pre-hearing for the petitions challenging the outcome of the February 25th presidential election.

The legal battle that could potentially change the course of the election dispute.

Justice Haruna Tsammani leads a five-man panel of Justices presiding over the Presidential Election Tribunal.

The court pre-hearing resumed at about 9:15 am with an opening remark by the Presiding Justice, Haruna Tsammani, who leads a five-man panel of Justices.

Here is a full list of the judges:

Justice Haruna Tsammani Justice Stephen Adah Justice Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo Justice Abbah Mohammed

