The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has denied reports of a fire outbreak on its tank farm

The company said the fire incident happened in another tank farm belonging to another oil company

The company assured Nigerians of the continued smooth distribution of petroleum products distribution

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has denied reports of a fire outbreak in its tank farm in Apapa, Lagos.

NNPC denies fire outbreak on its farm

Various media reports attributed the fire incident to a tank farm belonging to the NNPC.

However, the national oil company stated in a statement posted on its X handle that its tank farm remains intact as the fire happened in another tank farm belonging to another oil company.

In a statement signed by Olufemi Soneye, the NNPC's Chief Corporate Communications Officer, the company said normalcy has since been restored and assured Nigerians of continued smooth distribution of petroleum products.

NNPC said:

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) wishes to clarify that the fire incident at a tank farm in Marine Beach, Apapa, Lagos, was at a Depot belonging to HOGL Energy Ltd. (Honeywell Depot) and not an NNPC Retail Ltd. facility, as circulated by early responders.

“The fire, which has since been extinguished, resulted from petroleum products spillage within the perimeter of the tank farm.

“Meanwhile, NNPC Ltd. and other Depots in the area have resumed loading activities.

“NNPC assures that the incident will, in no way, affect petroleum products supply and distribution across the country.”

