Actress Queen Wokoma is not happy with the way she was bashed for her appearance at late Jnr Pope's funeral which took place on Friday, May 17th, 2024

The actress was called out by concerned fans who felt her dress to that occasion was not appropriate enough

In response, she asked if they wanted her to tie a wrapper just to please them, and she made some illustrations about the dresses that can be worn to funeral

Nollywood actress, Queen Wokoma, would have none of what fashion critics are saying about her dress to the burial of her colleague, Jnr Pope.

Legit.ng had reported that Wokoma had posted pictures to show that she attended the funeral of the late actor. She wore a black dress with see-through black leggings. Her fans took the comment section to blast her for her dressing.

Reacting to the call-out, she asked if she was to tie a wrapper or look miserable just to please her critics.

Queen Wokoma shares illustration

In her response, she shared some pictures to show the kind of dress and accessories to wear to a funeral. Wokoma also posted pictures of some foreign thespians and what they wore while going to a funeral service.

Not done with her response, the actress used some abusive words in her critics.

Recall that Jnr Pope had begun his final journey to his resting place a few days ago. It started with a candlelight procession.

The funeral took place on Friday, May 17, 2024 at his hometown, Ukehe, in Nsukka , Igboetiti LGA of Enugu state.

Legit.ng captured the reactions of some fans to her post. Here are some of the comments below:

@precsy_x:

"Ma’am what you googled, did you see the length of the dresses, it’s above the knee and then the lady wore stockings on it, but yours, the dress firstly is too short!"

@choc_mariaa:

"Na from Google you get this inspo... How you wan take cry ontop heels and short dress, where people de dress to keel we no de see you na hear you wan show yourself?"

@tir_yah_:

"That dresscode were inappropriate for a funeral especially knowing the way those people died n you still have fashion sense how dare you!?"

@julmuna:

"You all copying westerners,did you also see they're well covered and length of their dress ,abeg rest."

@gennnnyyy__:

"You that posted this. Does it in any way look similar to what you posted?? You’re even more Stup!d for posting a decent outfit and you wore tr@sh. Mgbeke feeling funky.'

@mysglow:

"You even have strength to explain."

@mhiz_jules:

"Madam no body is talking about ur choice of clothe,we talking about the length but some of you don’t like the truth and some ppl will not tell you the truth either."

@ogbby96:

"Why are you even giving them that time and attention..Abeg continue to do your thing."

@mmaduoyibo:

"Upon say you dey burial, is a time.of.soner reflection and not to answer trolls."

@linda_xtopher:

"Ma'am Na you even get time to talk fashi them joor."

Jnr Pope is dead

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actor, Jnr pope, had died after his boat capsized while coming back from a movie location in the riverine area.

The news of his demise was shared by filmmaker, Samuel Olatunji, on social media.

Many of his fans were left in shock as they expressed sadness over his sudden death.

