Amidst the ongoing funeral procession of late Nigerian actor Junior Pope, clips of his wife and kids during the burial have emerged online

One of the viral clips making the rounds online that has caught the attention of netizens was the moment Junior Pope's first son broke down in tears

In another video, he was seen wiping the tears off the face of his mum as she got emotional and couldn't hold back her feelings

Today is the final burial of late Nollywood actor John Paul Odonwodo, known better as Junior Pope, who passed away on April 10, 2024.

Clips from the final burial procession have been filtered online, and some trending clips on social media have sparked massive reactions.

Clips from Junior Pope's final burial stir reactions online.

Source: Instagram

One of the trending videos from the church service that sparked emotions online was when Junior Pope's first son broke down in tears.

The clip stirred reactions from netizens, as many could relate to how he felt, considering he was the actor's oldest child.

Junior Pope's wife weeps profusely

In another clip, it was the late actor's wife, Jennifer Awele, who was sighted weeping profusely as the final funeral procession kicked off.

This time, the actor's first son was seen wiping the tears off his mother's face as she broke down emotionally.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail clips from Jnr Pope's burial

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@favy_adanna:

"Omo literally crying here."

@officiall__cynthia:

"Your children watching you cry is very heartbreaking."

@amensexy09:

"I feel for his family.. if you have ever lost a dear one then you will understand may his soul rest in peace.

@iam_nonnyj:

"Why I enter internet today."

@symply_zita:

"I can’t wish this for my worst enemy."

@paneo_kidscloset:

"This is too much."

@choiceadaeze:

"God please show this family mercy .please lord ! Just look at his kids."

@lashiskin_:

"This hurts so bad. I really feel for these kids and the wife. But it's well."

Junior Pope's country home gets renovated

A video posted online by the actor's friend, Okwor Akusinachi, showed that some renovational works were currently ongoing at Junior Pope's country house in Ukehe, Igbo-Etiti LGA, Enugu state.

According to Akusinachi, the renovation is to help put the house in good condition before his friend's burial.

He noted that Junior Pope deserves a befitting farewell, and that is what he would get.

