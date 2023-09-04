FCT, Abuja - The petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential candidate, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) against the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) are nearing their conclusion.

According to Sahara Reporters, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja will deliver judgment on petitions challenging the election of President Tinubu on Wednesday, September 6.

The presidential election tribunal will deliver its judgement on Peter Obi and Atiku's petitions on Wednesday In Abuja. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Africa Independent Television (AIT) said it received the notice of the judgement which "was communicated by the secretary of the PEPC panel, Josephine Ekperobe".

According to The Nation, a senior official of the court disclosed that the proceedings, planned to commence at 9 a.m., will be aired live on television.

