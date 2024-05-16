Several commissioners on Wednesday, May 15, resigned from Rivers State's Executive Council, reportedly due to Governor Fubara's plan to investigate former governor Wike's administration

The resignations by Wike's loyalists have reportedly sparked public jubilation and support for Fubara's probe

Traditional rulers and residents are said to be backing the governor and considered the departure of Wike's allies as a positive step towards progress and accountability in the state

Port Harcourt, Rivers state—Nigeria's media space was awash on Wednesday, May 15, with the mass resignations of some commissioners from the Rivers state's State Executive Council.

Legit.ng reports that five commissioners loyal to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, resigned from Governor Siminalayi Fubara's cabinet on Wednesday, citing various reasons.

However, it was gathered that the mass resignation was connected to the political crisis in the state, which was allegedly ignited by Wike's move to retain control of the political structure, even after handing over power to Fubara at the end of his tenure in 2023.

Rivers crisis: Why Wike's allies resigned

According to sources familiar with the development, the commissioners' mass resignations might be connected with the plan by Governor Fubara to probe Wike's government.

The sources, who pleaded anonymity, said Fubara's move to probe his predecessor rattled the former governor's loyalists, adding that they were left with no choice but to resign from the cabinet.

The sources added that the commissioners resigned to avoid appearing before the Judicial Panel of Enquiry to probe Wike's government.

Speaking on the development, Preye Samuel, a legal practitioner resident in Rivers state, said Fubara's move to probe Wike falls within his powers as the executive governor of the state.

"The move by Governor Siminalayi Fubara is a welcome development. He has not acted outside the purview of the law. Those who have given a political colouration to the move to institute a panel of enquiry are entitled to their opinion. It doesn't change the fact that issues must be resolved, and the best way is what the governor has done," he said.

Rivers crisis: Jubilation trails resignation of Wike's allies

In a related development, a top political figure in the state who didn't want his name mentioned said the resignation of Wike's allies from Fubara's cabinet has created excitement among the residents.

He also said the former governor's allies took to their heels with the recent move by Governor Fubara to probe Wike's administration.

According to him, there has been massive jubilation in parts of the state over the resignation of the commissioners sympathetic to the former governor. He added that the commissioners resigned to save themselves any form of embarrassment.

"The move by the governor is a massive blow to the Nyesom Wike camp. There is so much excitement in the state. Nyesom Wike has overreached himself in the whole issue. This probe will unearth his many shady deals and the loans left behind for the state."

"Those commissioners have taken their destinies into their hands. Some have left the state with their families because it is no longer comfortable for them. They fear the probe panel that the governor wants to institute," he said.

Also commenting, a former member of the River states House of Assembly, Sir Jackson Belema, said the resignation of some commissioners in the state could not have come at a better time.

"Their resignation is good riddance to bad rubbish. I understand some of them have fled the state with their families," he said:

"That is the best option for them because they allowed themselves to be used by Wike. There is palpable excitement in the air in the state. The people are in support of the governor. Those who know Wike should advise him to leave Governor Sim Fubara alone."

Rivers crisis: Traditional ruler backs Fubara

Meanwhile, a top member of the Rivers States Council of Traditional Rulers, who pleaded anonymity, stated that traditional rulers in the state are excited about the commissioners' resignation.

"We all know they are Wike boys. They attempted to undermine the governor. We are glad they are fleeing in droves because the state will be too hot for them. The people are rejoicing over their resignation. What does that tell you? It tells you that the people are with the governor."

"They are afraid of the probe. They all knew what they did. They can run to the moon for all we care if they like. Rivers State must make progress," he said.

It was gathered that plans are in top gear from different ethnic groups to undertake a solidarity match to the Rivers State Government House in support of the state governor.

It was gathered that after the resignations were announced, emissaries were sent to the governor, congratulating him and urging him not to relent in the effort to rescue the state from the hands of selfish politicians.

Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Tinubu earlier intervened in the political crisis in Rivers state through a peace accord, which, from all indications, has broken down.

