A member of the house of representatives, Hon Aminu Sani Jaji, has been suspended indefinitely from the ruling APC

The Zamfara APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris, confirmed the suspension of Jaji over anti-party activities

Idris said Jaji's actions, who represents Birnin Magaji /KauraNamoda in the house of representatives resulted in the failure of the party in the 2023 election in Zamfara state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Zamfara state - The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara state has suspended a member representing Birnin Magaji /KauraNamoda in the house of representatives, Hon Aminu Sani Jaji, indefinitely

The Zamfara APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris, said Jaji was suspended over political misconduct, including anti-party activities.

APC accused Jaji of political misconduct including anti-party activities. Photo credit:@aminu_jaji

Source: Twitter

Idris said Jaji’s actions led to the APC's failure in the state's last general elections.

He made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, May 17, The Punch reports.

According to Vanguard, the other misconduct against Jaji includes his refusal to respect invitations to the APC activities at the ward and local government level, creating factions in the party to weaken its strength and popularity.

“The 7 -Man State Disciplinary Committee also recommended his suspension from the party having failed to appear before the committee despite several invitations given to him, now the State Executive Committee has reviewed the earlier findings made by the State Disciplinary Committee and agreed with its recommendations and resolved to suspend him based on the findings”.

“In view of the foregoing, the Zamfara State APC Executive Committee resolved and approved the suspension of Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji from the party based on the recommendations of the State Disciplinary Committee which was earlier made, coupled with his recent suspension by APC Birnin Magaji Ward Executive Committee and affirmed by APC Birnin Magaji Local Government Executive Committee.”

APC chairman in Zamfara is impeached

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the APC chairman in Zamafara state, Tukur Danfulani, was impeached by the ward executive in the Galadima area of Gusau LGA of the state.

Garba Bello, the deputy chairman of the party in the state, led 16 of the 27 members of the ward who signed the letter of dismissal.

The executives alleged that Galadima was not providing good leadership for the party in the state and that he was biased in dealing with the party

Source: Legit.ng