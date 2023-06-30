Former governors of Rivers: Nyesom Wike and Rotimi Amaechi, are battling for supremacy with respect to who calls the shot in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The two political gladiators are not contesting any election, but are striving to remain relevant in the political sphere in their state

It is understood that the immediate past Rivers governor, Wike, is intent on sacking Amaechi from the APC — a party he isn't a member of

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The prolonged feud between the immediate past governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, and a former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has taken yet another dimension as Wike has devised a fresh strategy to sack Amaechi permanently from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike is of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Amaechi is of the APC. Though the duo had worked together in the past when Amaechi was the Rivers State Governor, what used to be a cordial relationship between a governor (Amaechi) and his chief of staff (Wike) has since been severed and the two have gone their separate ways.

Wike's renewed strategy

Since Amaechi moved to the APC from the PDP, the two hardly cross each other's paths

Recall that the coast became clear for Nyesom Wike when he realised Amaechi had severed relationship with his party (APC) chieftains over the party's primaries. The former transport minister came second in the primary. Tinubu defeated him after many contestants stepped down from the race.

Since the conclusion of the primaries, Amaechi's body language revealed total disdain for his party. He was never part of Tinubu's campaign and did not attend any of the rallies.

Though the former governor has not made his position public as to whether he remains a member of the APC or he is considering quitting, what is however, clear is that of his indifference with regard to the politics of his party.

Amaechi has neither congratulated President Tinubu nor visited him for any discussion. In fact, Wike accused him of working against Tinubu, Channels Television reported.

Wike takes advantage

Since his assumption of office, Wike had met President Bola Tinubu severally. One of the meetings included the one he had alongside other PDP supporters who formally called the G-5.

Recently, the news of his planned move to the APC became more pronounced when his anointed Rivers governor, Simi Fubura pleaded with him to always stay around even if he moves to the APC. Many have said the statement was a confirmation of Wike's next line of action.

According to Fubura, there are sharks around waiting for Wike's exit so they can strike.

He said:

While we are seeing signs that it’s like you want to go over to the other side with everybody wishing that, please don’t be too far from me because I know that the sharks, the tigers are really around looking for what to hurt.

“So, being around would continue to guide and put my head straight for the purpose of this state."

Wike's 'position' shaky

Recall that Wike had invited Tinubu to Rivers state for project commissioning shortly before his exit as governor, Premium Times reported. During the event, Tinubu had told him to also lobby for the refund he requested as he owed him (Wike) nothing.

With the statement, it looks likely that Wike may not get a juicy appointment under the current government coming from the opposition.

However, Wike's meeting with Tinubu may have canceled the notion.

Wike considering picking up an appointment

Speaking on the possibility of being offered an appointment, Wike said:

“I’m going to rest; I have worked for eight years, so I’m going to rest.

“Tinubu has not informed me about getting an appointment; I’m not too big to serve my country, but he has never told me that he would give me an appointment.

“If he asks me, the first thing I will do is ask my wife and friends what they think about it.

“I will also assess myself if I’m prepared. I will never do what I’m not ready for,” he remarked.

What Amaechi will face

But Wike's entry into the APC is likely to block Amaechi out of the party — the same way Amaechi left the PDP for him under the Jonathan administration.

A source close to Amaechi told Legit.ng that Amaechi may be in trouble for fighting both Wike, his party and Tinubu. The source said a few people have advised him to iron issues with Tinubu and regain his position in the party since Tinubu has nothing against him.

The source said:

"You know Amaechi is a principled politician. He cannot work against his conviction. He has made up his mind to stay away from the APC and Tinubu and nothing is going to change that."

The source also revealed that the only option left is for Tinubu's men to block Wike from coming into the party.

He said:

"I'm sure they have started it already. I have seen comments from his team trying to stop Wike. Let's see whether they will be able to achieve it."

Rivers APC kick

The Rivers state chapter of the APC on Monday, June 26, kicked against the planned move to have Wike join the party. According to the party, it is unfair to allow Wike in the party after he had terrorized them for 8 years.

The publicity secretary of the party, Darlington Nwauju said as an enemy of the party, Wike should not be allowed into its fold.

He said:

"The terror unleashed on our party members in the cause of his eight years of maximum rulership alone is enough evidence to confirm that Wike has no business with Rivers state APC.

“Asking him to come and take over is asking an enemy to come and finish off his victims."

Amaechi's ally furious

Similarly, Amaechi's ally and former national publicity secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), Chukwemeka Eze said the rumours that Wike is joining the APC is sad, saying that such amounts to someone going back to his vomits as Wike had earlier assured that he will never dump the PDP for the APC.

Eze alleged that Wike has done unimaginable damage to the APC since 2014.

“Apart from organizing his GDI to stone most APC leaders including Buhari, Tinubu, and others, he ensured that the efforts by the party to field candidates for the 2019 election failed.

“Same strategy he attempted to execute against the party with state resources in the 2023 election and asking such a character to join the party he did everything to decimate can’t be tolerated."

Analyst takes position

But a political analyst and part-time lecturer with one of the top universities in the country, Fred Ben said what is likely to happen is a switch of allegiance.

According to him, while Wike may be planning to move over to the APC, Amaechi and his supporters may move away to either the PDP or the Labour Party to plot Wike's fall in the next four years.

Speaking on who is at advantage, Fred said:

"If Amaechi is not careful, Wike will retire him from politics. He needs to very calculative at this point. We all know what Wike is capable of doing. He thinks ahead of others. Everything that happened in the PDP was just for a man to destroy the party for his own interest. He has repositioned his man in Rivers already.

"His next step is to join the APC. In that case, he is in charge both at home and at the federal level. This is what I see him plotting. But who knows what Amaechi too is capable of doing. I see serious resistance, so his move to the APC is also going to be difficult."

It is not over yet

It’s yet to be seen if Wike will truly cross to the APC and if Amaechi will respond almost immediately.

