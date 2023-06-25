Some former governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost out in the 2023 general elections either by their failure to return to office for a second term or their inability to install their preferred candidates finding it tough with their success.

The new governors are already setting up committees to probe the former governors in barely a month since they took the oath of office and the political associates are the victims.

Currently, the governors who are taking this path are highlighted below:

Alex Otti

The Labour Party governor of Abia state halted the 24 years of rules of the PDP in the state on May 29 when he was inaugurated. During the ceremony, Alex Oti said some of the appointments made by his predecessor, Okezie Ikpeazu, will be reviewed.

Among the casualties of Otti's decision are the 17 Local council chairmen and their deputies, heads of departments, market union leaders, board chairmen, parastatals, agencies, and schools among others.

Abba Kabir Yusuf

The Governor of Kano State who defeated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has been at loggerheads with the immediate past governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Yusuf, who is popularly referred to as Abba Gida Gida, started the drama by rejecting to sit on the chair Ganduje uses when resuming office and has been on demolishing sprees of some structures allegedly built through the proceeds of fraud from the Ganduje's administration.

Caleb Mutfwang

The PDP Governor of Plateau State entered an immediate battle with his predecessor, Simon Lalong of APC soon after resuming office as the number one citizen in the state.

Mutfwang has got rid of the local government chairmen who were all APC members and has constituted a task force to recover the allegedly auctioned government properties by the former governor.

Alia vs Ortom

The APC Father Hyacinth Iormem Alia of Benue State immediately went after his predecessor, PDP Samuel Ortom, as soon as he took over the affairs of the country.

Ahead of his inauguration, the PDP and the APC had engaged in verbal war over some dying-hour policies made by Governor Ortom while he was leaving office.

Fubara vs Wike

Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, are members of the PDP but the appeared that the new Governor of Rivers State would not follow the footstep of the outspoken Mr. Project.

Soon after getting to the office, Fubara revoked and re-awarded the contract for the construction of the Andoni section of the Ogoni/Opobo/Nkoro/Andoni Unity Road project.

