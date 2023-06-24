A leader in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, Augustine Wokocha, has publicly dismissed requests for former governor, Nyesom Wike, to switch sides and head the state’s opposition party

Wokocha faulted calls for Wike to take a prime position in the Rivers state chapter of the APC

Since the emergence of Bola Tinubu as president, Wike has met the Nigerian leader in Abuja more than once

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Augustine Wokocha, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and coordinator of the now-defunct Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima Grassroot Independent Campaign Council in Rivers state, has said he is not opposed to Nyesom Wike joining the APC if he desires to.

Wike is the immediate past governor of Rivers state and is presently not on good terms with his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Vanguard reported.

Talks are rife about Wike joining the APC.

Source: Facebook

Speaking at a briefing in Port Harcourt on Friday, June 23, Wokocha said although he has no problem with Wike joining his party, the party has a leader and is not in search of one, The Punch reported.

Wokocha, a former commissioner for Power, said:

“Candidly, politics is the more the merrier. So, Wike coming to the APC is a welcome development.

"What is an aberration is to say Wike should come and take over the party. This is the same party that its members were hounded like grasshoppers by the man who is being invited to join the party today.

“It was the same Wike who said APC is cancer stage four and the PDP is malaria. But he is welcome if he has suddenly realised that our cancer is better than the malaria he is suffering from.”

