Fresh facts about what transpired during the 2023 presidential election have been revealed

Senator Matthew Urhoghide, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), spilt three factors behind the party's loss at the presidential polls

He said the exit of Peter Obi from the party, the rebellion of the G-5 governors, and the refusal of Iyorchia Ayu to step down as national chairman cost the party its loss

Amid the heated crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Matthew Urhoghide said Atiku Abubakar's failure at the presidential polls was caused by the exit of Peter Obi and the feud between the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and the G-5 governors.

The ex-lawmaker representing Edo South District stated this on Monday, June 26, during the live telecast of Channels TV's late-night program Politics Today.

Atiku Abubakar, who garnered 6,984,520 votes, lost to President Bola Tinubu, who polled 8,794,726 votes. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Mr Peter Obi, Samuel Ortom

Source: Facebook

As reported by Punch, Senator Urhoghide said:

“The election was there for Atiku to win so much that even the APC acknowledged it. Former President Muhammadu Buhari also admitted that it was the division in the PDP that caused our loss.

“That was also what Adams Oshimhole was referring to when he appeared on your platform.”

Senator Urhoghide also stated that it would have been a different scenario if the PDP had been united and settled their differences in the build-up to the presidential polls.

Obi's exit, G-5 governors' rebellion

He added that Obi's stay in the PDP would have proved pivotal to the chances of the PDP at the presidential polls.

Senator Urhoghide also referenced the rebellion of the G-5 governors for costing the PDP severely at the presidential elections.

His words:

“Let me also say this. Even though the governors (G-5) were overbearing by their actions, insisting that the National Chairman of the party step down, of course, we know the reason, they felt bad maybe because they were not made the party’s presidential candidate.

"But, at least, we could have avoided any rancour that was going to arise from the decision to pick another person."

