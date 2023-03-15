The church has been urged to focus on its main assignment given to them by God, and not do otherwise

This admonition was given by Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, who also urged the Christian faithful to stand united and not become a tool of division by politicians

The governor further revealed he has not talked the people of Rivers into the candidate they should vote for or against but detest the recent moves by desperate politicians

The Christians living in Rivers state have been urged to do the needful in the forthcoming March 18 election.

This is as Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state called on the leadership and members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state to shun the divisive tendencies of vote-seeking and desperate politicians, The Nation reported.

Wike urged Rivers CAN to avoid desperate politicians ahead of the March 18 Election. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Wike tasks Christians ahead of guber polls

Wike made this call during an interactive session with the leadership and critical stakeholders of the Rivers State chapter of CAN at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday night, March 14.

The Governor described the March 18th election as a state-level exercise with all candidates contesting various positions, particularly for the governorship as Christians.

He said it was not healthy for any candidate to be allowed to approach any constituent of CAN to demand endorsement insisting that such action could create a division within the association and undermine the state.

He said:

“Nobody can say that through this election, I called him or her and said, look, this is where you will go to. Nobody can also say that you came to me, see what the church has decided to do.

“Now we are going for local election, not national election. Why will people begin to bring CAN into it, which we have never done before. CAN Rivers State has always been one. You, going to take one of the families to say endorse this person, you’re killing CAN because this State is a Christian State.”

