The Rivers state chapter of the APC has reacted to claims that the former governor, Nyesom Wike worked for the emergence of the party

Darlington Nwauju debunked the claims, noting the terror unleashed by the PDP governor against the APC in the eight years clearly showed Wike worked against the ruling party

The APC secretary, while reacting to Wike's rumoured defection, said the former governor is an enemy of the party and can never be welcomed to lead the party in Rivers

The leadership of the Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the former governor, Nyesom Wike's rumoured defection to the party.

Darlington Nwauju, the Rivers APC publicity secretary, described Wike as an enemy of the party who is unfit to lead the party in the state, Leadership reported.

Rivers APC says Wike is an enemy of the party and didn't work for Tinubu's emergence. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

"Wike is an enemy of the party", Rivers APC alleges

The APC chieftain in a statement on Sunday, June 25, said a man who had during the campaign period described the party as “cancer” cannot turn back to lead them, THISDAY reported.

Nwauju stressed that Wike, a man who had not been a member of the party and did not support the party’s interest cannot be promoted to lead them also.

The party spokesperson said,

“We dare anyone to provide video evidence of any campaigns where Wike openly campaigned for the APC. The terror unleashed on our party members in the cause of his eight years of maximum rulership alone is enough evidence to confirm that Wike has no business with Rivers State APC."

Nwauju further dissociated the leadership of the party from the purported call by a chieftain of the party, asking Wike to lead the state APC. He also expressed the party’s untiring support to the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

“We, therefore, disassociate the leadership of our party from any so-called stakeholders meeting suggesting that our party be handed over to Wike. We reiterate our party’s resolve to lend 100 per cent support to the policies and programmes of the federal government under the indefatigable leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

