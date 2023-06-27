Former Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike, is getting the required support from the leadership of the national assembly concerning his alleged plan to make one of his loyalists a principal officer

Wike was instrumental to the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the February election in Rivers state

Although the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is said to favour Senator Aminu Tambuwal, Wike has other plans

FCT, Abuja - There has been tension in the minority camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since the immediate past governor of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, visited the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at his office last Thursday.

At the meeting, the duo discussed for hours.

Former governor, Nyesom Wike is “very serious” about his plan to make one of his loyalists a key officer in the current national assembly, a source has divulged. Photo credit: @SPNigeria

"Wike's next plan is enthroning his loyalist as a principal officer of 10th national assembly": Source

Sources, according to The Punch in a report published on Tuesday, June 27, revealed that the leadership of both the Senate and the House of Representatives are, however, treading carefully on the debate of who will emerge as the next senate minority leader

A source said:

“Having assisted APC to win the presidential election in Rivers State in February and supported the aspirations of the now-elected four presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly, making one of his loyalists a principal officer is his next plan.

“He is very serious about the plan and he is getting the required support from the leadership of the National Assembly as well as membership of the other minority political parties in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.”

Meanwhile, per This Day newspaper, another lawmaker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, noted that the PDP was intent on enthroning former Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwal, as the senate leader. Tambuwal is PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar's preferred candidate.

The lawmaker added:

“His Excellency, Senator Tambuwal is the one that the party has chosen as the Senate leader.

"The party at this time needs someone who can play the role of opposition very well and he is experienced having been a former Speaker of the House of Representatives. The party wants a competent person for that position and no doubt, he is one.”

6 PDP senators-elect who may vie for position of minority leader

