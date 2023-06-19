The governor of Rivers state has dropped a hint on Nyesom Wike's possible defection to the ruling APC

Siminalayi Fubara urged his predecessor to keep him in his closest of hearts when he crosses over to the other side of the political divide

He made this appeal at a Thanksgiving reception held in honour of Wike on Sunday, June 18, at his residence in the state

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has urged his predecessor, Nyesom Wike not to be far from him even if he crosses over to the other side of the political divide.

The governor made this assertion on Sunday, June 18, at a thanksgiving reception held in honour of Wike at his private residence in the state, Channels TV reported.

Fubara speaks on Wike's possible defection to APC at a thanksgiving held in honor of the former Rivers governor. Photo credit: SIM Media Volunteers

Fubara appeal to Wike as he drops hint on his defection to APC

“While we are seeing sign that it’s like you want to go over to the other side with everybody wishing that, please don’t be too far from me because I know that the sharks, the tigers are really around looking for what to hurt.

“So, being around would continue to guide and put my head straight for the purpose of this state,” Fubara said.

His appeal is coming amid speculations that Wike could dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), The Guardian report added.

