The crisis in the nation's main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new dimension

This is major stakeholders are jostling for the 10th Senate minority leadership position in National Assembly

According to reports, PDP flagbearer and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar has his preferred candidate while the G-5 members of the party also have theirs and they are set to clash

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its flagbearer in the February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar are on a collision course with the integrity group named the G-5 over the minority leadership in the 10th National Assembly, particularly the Senate.

Atiku and Wike are set to clash over who emerges as the 10th Senate Minority Leader. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

The two candidates Atiku, Wike are supporting for senate minority leader

The PUNCH reported that the PDP and Atiku had declared support for the ex-governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal (PDP, Sokoto South) for the minority leadership seat but the members of the G-5 was pushing for Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe (Cross River North) for the same position.

The jostle for the Senate minority leadership position appears to be generating tension among the opposition senators following moves by some vested interests to impose a candidate on the Senate.

Lawmakers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, claimed that Atiku was behind the choice of Tambuwal as the minority leader, whilst the ruling APC is considering favouring Wike following his moves made for the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Rivers state.

Interestingly, Atiku and the G-5 had been at loggerheads since the ex-Vice-President emerged as the party’s standard bearer in the last presidential election.

As governor, Wike led his four colleagues to work against the former vice president in his quest to succeed ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

In fact, the recent meeting between Tinubu and Wike in Aso Rock further stirs a reaction in the polity.

PDP backs Tambuwal

A source said,

“Tambuwal is Atiku’s choice as the PDP Senate leader while Wike is also pushing for Jarigbe as minority leader. Wike is looking for an opportunity to get back at Tambuwal over the presidential elections primary elections.

“He is still bitter. But the party would not allow him to try the same thing he did during the national elections with the National Assembly.”

Other sources revealed that the leadership of both the Senate and the House of Representatives are, however, treading carefully on the matter.

With 36 senators in the upper chamber, the PDP is expected to take two out of the four minority seats comprising the Senate minority leader, deputy minority leader, minority whip, and deputy whip.

Wike's visit to Akapbio raises concern in Atiku's camp

However, there has been tension in the minority camp of the PDP since the former Rivers State governor visited the Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio at his office last Thursday for a marathon meeting which ended around 6:30 pm.

Senate President Akpabio makes first set of appointments, names Chief of Staff, deputy

Meanwhile, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio CON, has confirmed the appointment of Chief Barrister Sylvester Okonkwo as his Chief of Staff and Dr Saviour Enyiekere as Deputy Chief of Staff, respectively.

This was made known in a press release signed by the media unit, office of the Senate President on Monday, June 26.

A statement by the media office of the Senate President explained that the new appointee hails from Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

"He terrorised us for 8 years", APC rejects ex-Rivers Gov Wike’s bid to join party, tells why

In another development, the leadership of the Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the former governor, Nyesom Wike's rumoured defection to the party.

Darlington Nwauju, the Rivers APC publicity secretary, described Wike as an enemy of the party who is unfit to lead in the state.

In a statement on Sunday, June 25, the APC chieftain said a man who had described the party as “cancer” during the campaign period cannot turn back to lead them.

