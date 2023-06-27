Nyesom Wike has gotten the backing of a member of the dissolved Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Iyke Ejie to support the ruling party

Ejie said the former Rivers state governor has the right to join APC and be the leader of the ruling party in the state

The APC chieftain said President Bola Tinubu won't have won Rivers state without the support of Wike

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the A Iyke Ejie, has backed the proposed defection of former Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike to the ruling party.

Ejie, a member of the dissolved Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, said APC couldn’t have won the state without the support of Wike, The Punch reported.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 26, he said Wike should join APC to take charge of party affairs in Rivers state.

He said the former Rivers state governor has the constitutional right to belong to any political party and aspire for leadership.

Ejie said:

“If not for Wike’s support, the APC wouldn’t have won in the state. When the chips were down, the governor threw his weight behind Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who had more political spread and acceptability.

“Remember, he led the G-5 governors who stood by equity, fairness and inclusiveness and insisted on a president from the southern extraction who, against all odds, delivered President Tinubu, which Mr President himself acknowledged when he came to Rivers State for a ‘thank you’ visit.

“Let me state without mincing words, the public should disregard those acclaimed Rivers State APC leaders feckless press statement against the real and authentic Rivers APC members led by Chief Tony Okocha, who fought; campaigned for Asiwaju’s victory. While some elements who acted as moles within the APC were working for Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Sen. Magnus Ngei Abe against Asiwaju’s victory.”

The APC chieftain added that Wike delivered a Southern Presidency in the person of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

“Let me state without equivocation that Wike delivered Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who is from the Southern region, in line with his resolve and that of the G-5 governors for power shift to the South. The fact remains that Chief Tony Okocha is the leader of APC in Rivers State and I reiterate the call for Wike to join the APC in Rivers State and lead us because he is a man with vision and can be trusted. It is his constitutional right to belong to a party of his choice.”

