A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tony Okocha, has said the ex-Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike is welcome to the ruling party

Okocha revealed the doors of the party are widely open to Wike if he devised to become a member of the party and dump the PDP

The chieftain further urged the Rivers former governor not to delay his move to the APC while noting Wike has the right to join any party of his choice

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has expressed readiness to receive the former governor of the State, Nyesom Wike if he decides to defect to the ruling party.

A chieftain of the APC and former Chief of Staff, Rivers State Government House, Chief Tony Okocha stated this at a news briefing in Port Harcourt, The Punch reported.

Rivers APC chieftain urge Wike to quickly join the ruling party. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

APC chieftain says the ruling party is ready to receive Wike

This followed speculations that Wike may dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

Okocha who was the coordinator of the BAT-Vanguard, an acronym for the disbanded Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Vanguard in the South-South said Wike has the right to join any party.

Wike helped Tinubu, the chieftain noted

The APC chieftain added that the role Wike played in the emergence of Tinubu as Nigeria’s incumbent president cannot be overemphasized, noting that some persons want to reap where they didn’t sow.

He also urged the former Rivers state governor not to delay in joining the APC to reap from his efforts in seeing Tinubu as President.

Okocha stated thus,

“Our demand is that nobody should rob Peter to pay Paul. Our own share of the booty given to us should be handed over to His Excellency Nyesom Wike."

Source: Legit.ng