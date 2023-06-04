After a grueling electioneering process that spanned months, Nigeria now has a new President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces who will steer the ship of the country for the next four years.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State Governor, was inaugurated as Nigeria’s 16th President on Monday, May 29 at the Eagle Square in the nation’s capital city, Abuja.

He took the oath of office alongside his vice, Kashim Shettima, inheriting a country with profound challenges under outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu recently announced the end of fuel subsidy.

Source: Twitter

The wealthy, powerful and divisive figure in Nigerian politics, Tinubu, promised to turn things around and vowed to boost diminished oil revenues and attract investment.

The new president kicked the ground running with his inaugural address and as well announced his crucial plans for Nigeria.

This article by Legit.ng highlights President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s week in review from Monday, May 29th - Friday, June 2nd;

1. Announced end of fuel subsidy

The newly inaugurated Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his inaugural address, said the 2023 budget made no provision for fuel subsidy and more so, subsidy payment is no longer justifiable.

Tinubu noted that his administration will not continue with the payment of fuel subsidy.

Barely hours after the president stated that the era of subsidy payment on fuel has ended, queues in filling stations have sprung up across major parts of the country.

Tinubu received the Special Envoy of Chinese President XI Jinping at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday, May 31st.

2. Tinubu met with Chinese envoy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with the Special Envoy of Chinese President XI Jinping and Vice Chairman of the Chinese National People's Congress, HE Peng Qinghua, at the State House, on Wednesday, May 31st.

He pledged that his administration will look forward to stronger diplomatic ties and increased economic cooperation between the two countries.

Femi Gbajabiamila, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu alongside the President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan at the State House in Abuja.

Source: Facebook

3. Appointment of Chief of staff, SGF, others

President Tinubu upon his assumption as Nigeria's leader made some key set of appointments.

The former Lagos state governor appointed;

Kunle Adeleke as the State Chief of Protocol

Olusegun Dada as the special adviser to the president on digital media

On Friday, June 2nd, Tinubu appointed House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila as his chief of staff and Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia as deputy chief of staff

Also, the immediate past minister of special duties, George Akume, was appointed as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF)

President Tinubu appoints Nosa Asemota as his personal photographer

Tinubu had a meeting with the governors elected under the platform of the ruling APC.

Source: Facebook

3. Met with APC governors, Wike, Seyi Makinde and others

The President also met with the members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) led by its chairman, Governor Hope Uzodinma, of Imo State, at the State House, on Friday, June 2.

In a post he shared on his Twitter page, accompanied by pictures, Tinubu confirmed the development.

The president also met with the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, former governor of Delta State (1999-2007), James Ibori, and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Though members of the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party, Makinde and Wike are considered to be allies of President Tinubu and reportedly played supportive roles to ensure his victory at the February 25, presidential election.

4. Hints on increasing minimum wage

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, June 2nd, in Abuja said improved livelihood for Nigerians remains a top priority of his administration, with more people-focused economic policies, assuring that the national minimum wage needed a review to reflect realities.

The president gave this assurance when he received members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) led by its chairman, Governor Hope Uzodinma, of Imo State, at the State House.

Tinubu met with Service Chiefs at the State House for a briefing.

Source: Twitter

5. Met with security chiefs

On Thursday, June 1st, President Bola Tinubu met with the security and intelligence chiefs at the State House, Abuja.

Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, a general, led the service chiefs and heads of security agencies to the meeting on Thursday.

Tinubu told the service chiefs that his administration would not tolerate “working at cross purposes and colliding with each other.”

