Reno Omokri, a former media aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, and others have reacted to the appointment of Femi Gbajabiamila and George Akume as Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Government of the Federation respectively by President Bola Tinubu.

Omokri said President Tinubu has kept his promise of not Islamising his administration by appointing a Muslim South Westerner as his Chief of Staff and a Christian Middle-Belter as SGF.

Sani, Omokri, and others react as Tinubu appoints Gbaja as Chief Of Staff, Akume as SGF.

He stated this via his Twitter handle @renoomokri on Friday, June 2.

He wrote:

“I like how President Bola Tinubu balanced the two most important appointments in his government between Christians and Muslims, naming George Akume, a Christian Middle-Belter, as his Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Femi Gbajabiamila, a Muslim Southwesterner, as his Chief of Staff.

“Both men have the necessary educational qualifications and political experience for the positions they are to fill. Round pegs in round holes

“So far, he is keeping his promise of not Islamising his administration. So far, so good. If he derails, we will give details.

“We will still meet you in court, where I hope our petition to unseat you succeeds. But for now, well done!”

Reacting to President Tinubu's latest appointment, former lawmaker, Sani, said the appointment of Akume as SGF is fair.

Sani via his Twitter handle @ShehuSani wrote:

“The Choice of Senator George Akume is fair; those who have been waiting for the SGF slot should keep waiting for other things.”

Tolu Ogunlesi, a former media aide to the ex-president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, via his Twitter handle @toluogunlesi, noted the fact that Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, George Akume etc are former senators.

His tweet reads:

“Interesting point that the President, Vice President, SGF, COS, DCOS and First Lady are all alumni of the National Assembly.”

Author, Dr Joe Abah, via his Twitter handle @DrjoeAbah said he hope they don’t make mistakes based on the fact that they have no executive experience at the federal level.

“They may struggle with lack of federal executive experience, at least at the start. It is very different from state governance and very different from legislative work. Hope they don’t make some expensive mistakes.

“I think Akume having gained federal executive experience as Minister and now appointed SGF will help.”

Tinubu officially announces appointment of Gbajabiamila Chief of Staff

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House Representatives, as the Chief of Staff.

The president also announced the appointment of the former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

President Tinubu appoints Buhari's ex-minister as SGF

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, June 2, announced the appointment of the immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The former governor of Benue state Akume, served under former President Muhammadu Buhari as the immediate past minister of special duties.

Source: Legit.ng