Louis Russell is a British reality TV star who gained fame after appearing on Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle in 2023 and later appeared in other dating and entertainment shows. He is also a model, social media influencer, musician, and semi-professional footballer.

Louis Russell poses at a restaurant (L). The reality TV star appears in an outdoor setting (R). Photo: @louis_russell on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Louis Russell is a British reality TV star who gained fame after appearing on Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle in 2023 and later featured in other dating and entertainment shows.

in 2023 and later featured in other dating and entertainment shows. Beyond reality TV, he is a model and online influencer with a massive audience on social media, where he shares lifestyle, fitness, and promotional content.

Russell broke up with Love Island USA star Huda Mustafa and has a son with his ex-girlfriend Nicole Olivera.

Profile summary

Full name Louis Russell Gender Male Date of birth 14 March 2001 Age 25 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Hampshire, England, United Kingdom Current residence England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Children 1 Profession Model, reality TV personality, social media influencer Instagram @louis_russell

Who is Louis Russell?

The reality TV star was reportedly born in Hampshire, England, on 14 March 2001, making him 25 years old as of 2026. His zodiac sign is Pisces. He spent much of his formative years in England but occasionally moved around the United States. Although he is a well-known public figure today, he has kept details about his family and early life largely private.

Five facts about Louis Russell. Photo: @louis_russell on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Why is Louis Russell famous?

Louis Russell rose to prominence after joining Netflix’s dating series Too Hot to Handle and later appeared on other reality programmes such as Battle Camp, Perfect Match, Celebs Go Dating, and, most recently, Unwell Winter Games.

Beyond reality TV, Louis is a model and social media influencer. He uses platforms like Instagram and TikTok to share lifestyle content, fitness updates, and brand collaborations. As of writing, he reportedly has approximately 975,000 followers on Instagram and 1.8 million followers on TikTok.

Louis Russell enjoys a gaming session. Photo: @louis_russell on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

He also described himself as a semi-professional footballer, having played competitively before transitioning fully into entertainment and media. In addition, he has shown interest in boxing, frequently sharing training sessions and fitness routines on his social media accounts.

Louis has also ventured into entrepreneurship, founding a streetwear brand called Minacia Society, which features items such as bucket hats, trucker hats, beanies, and sunglasses. He has also explored music, with a few tracks such as She Pretty, First Things First, and Wasteline.

Is Louis Russell in a relationship?

The Too Hot to Handle contestant is currently single. He was previously in a relationship with Love Island USA star Huda Mustafa, but the pair mutually ended things in May 2026 after approximately nine months. In a joint statement, the former couple said:

We want to share that after taking time to reflect on what’s best for us both, we have mutually decided to part ways for the time being.

Does Louis Russell have a baby?

Louis Russell looks on while standing on a street. Photo: @louis_russell on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Louis Russell shares a son with his ex-girlfriend, internet personality Nicole Olivera. The couple welcomed their child, Luka-Kai, in January 2025. They later separated, which led to a legal dispute over custody arrangements. However, the Too Hot to Handle star eventually dropped the case.

FAQs

What is Louis Russell's age? The reality TV star was reportedly born on 14 March 2001, making him 25 years old as of 2026. What does Louis Russell do for a living? He works as a reality TV personality, model, and social media influencer. Russell also owns an apparel business and has released a few music singles. Which shows has Louis Russell appeared in? He is best known for Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle and has also appeared on shows such as Perfect Match and Celebs Go Dating. What is Louis Russell's height? He stands at approximately 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall. Does Louis Russell have a child? His son, Luka-Kai, was born in January 2025. Who is Louis Russell's baby mom? Luka-Kai’s mother is Nicole Olivera, an internet personality and actress who was Russell’s girlfriend. Are Louis Russell and Huda Mustafa still together? They are no longer an item after mutually agreeing to part ways in May 2026. Who is Louis Russell dating? He is currently believed to be single following his breakup with Huda Mustafa.

Louis Russell has built a growing career as a reality TV personality, model, and social media influencer. He gained fame through Too Hot to Handle and has continued to expand his presence in entertainment and brand collaborations.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng