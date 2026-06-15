A former Kogi State Deputy Governor, Philip Omeiza Salawu, is mourning the loss of his mother, who passed away at the age of 107

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan paid condolence visit, celebrating Mrs. Bilikisu Salawu’s remarkable life and legacy

The family planned Christian funeral arrangements as the community remembered a beloved matriarch's impactful life

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Lokoja, Kogi state - Former deputy governor of Kogi, Philip Salawu, has lost his mother, Mrs. Alice Bilikisu Salawu.

Legit.ng reports that Salawu served as deputy governor of the state for two terms under former Governor Ibrahim Idris, between 2003 and 2012.

Former Kogi State Deputy Governor Philip Salawu announces the death of his mother, Mrs. Alice Bilikisu Salawu, who passed away at the age of 107. Photo credit: @Kene_Nnewi

Source: Twitter

Ex-Kogi deputy governor loses mother

As reported by Leadership, Madam Alice died peacefully at the age of 107.

Family sources said the late matriarch passed away on Tuesday, June 9, in Ihima, Okehi local government area (LGA) of Kogi state.

The family described the deceased as a devoted Christian.

According to the family, funeral arrangements and burial rites will be conducted in line with Christian traditions.

Natasha pays visit to Salawu

Meanwhile, the death of the former Kogi deputy governor's mother has attracted condolences from relatives, friends and associates, many of whom remembered her as a respected matriarch who lived a long and impactful life

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the federal lawmaker representing Kogi Central District, paid a condolence visit to the grieving former deputy governor, according to a statement by her media team made available to Legit.ng on Monday morning, June 15.

During the visit, she expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the centenarian matriarch and extended her heartfelt condolences to Salawu, the entire Salawu family, and all those mourning her loss.

Describing the late Mrs. Salawu as a woman of uncommon grace, strength, and wisdom, the senator said her remarkable lifespan and enduring legacy were worthy of celebration even in mourning.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan said.

“Mama Alice Salawu lived a truly exceptional life defined by faith, sacrifice, resilience, and devotion to her family and community. Attaining the age of 107 is a rare blessing, and her life stands as a testament to God’s abundant grace and faithfulness."

The lawmaker noted that although the loss of a mother is always painful regardless of age, the family should draw comfort from the fact that Mrs. Salawu lived a fulfilled life and left behind a legacy that would continue to inspire future generations.

Senator Natasha pays condolence visit to former deputy governor Philip Salawu over mother’s death at 107.

Source: Original

She stated:

“While her passing leaves a great void in the hearts of her loved ones, we must also celebrate a life well spent. Mama’s legacy lives on through her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the countless lives she touched through her kindness, wisdom, and exemplary character."

Natasha mourns Salawu's late mother

Furthermore, she commiserated with Philip Salawu and other members of the bereaved family, praying for divine strength and comfort during the difficult period.

She said:

“I extend my sincere condolences to Omeiza Salawu, his siblings, and the entire Salawu family. The loss of a beloved mother is never easy, but I pray that Almighty God grants you comfort, strength, and peace. May He uphold the family and give you the fortitude to bear this loss."

The legislator also offered prayers for the repose of the deceased’s soul.

“My prayer is that Almighty God grants Mama Alice Salawu eternal rest and rewards her for a life of virtue and service. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Mrs. Alice Salawu, revered as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and community elder, is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous relatives.

The family has announced that burial arrangements will be communicated at a later date.

Read more Kogi news:

Natasha calls for PDP dialogue

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha advocated for dialogue among aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members following recent Supreme Court rulings.

She expressed confidence in the PDP’s prospects ahead of the 2027 elections, amid growing calls for unity within the party.

Source: Legit.ng