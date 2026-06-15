‘Deep Sorrow’: Tears as Former Kogi Deputy Governor is Bereaved
- A former Kogi State Deputy Governor, Philip Omeiza Salawu, is mourning the loss of his mother, who passed away at the age of 107
- Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan paid condolence visit, celebrating Mrs. Bilikisu Salawu’s remarkable life and legacy
- The family planned Christian funeral arrangements as the community remembered a beloved matriarch's impactful life
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Lokoja, Kogi state - Former deputy governor of Kogi, Philip Salawu, has lost his mother, Mrs. Alice Bilikisu Salawu.
Legit.ng reports that Salawu served as deputy governor of the state for two terms under former Governor Ibrahim Idris, between 2003 and 2012.
Ex-Kogi deputy governor loses mother
As reported by Leadership, Madam Alice died peacefully at the age of 107.
Family sources said the late matriarch passed away on Tuesday, June 9, in Ihima, Okehi local government area (LGA) of Kogi state.
The family described the deceased as a devoted Christian.
According to the family, funeral arrangements and burial rites will be conducted in line with Christian traditions.
Natasha pays visit to Salawu
Meanwhile, the death of the former Kogi deputy governor's mother has attracted condolences from relatives, friends and associates, many of whom remembered her as a respected matriarch who lived a long and impactful life
Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the federal lawmaker representing Kogi Central District, paid a condolence visit to the grieving former deputy governor, according to a statement by her media team made available to Legit.ng on Monday morning, June 15.
During the visit, she expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the centenarian matriarch and extended her heartfelt condolences to Salawu, the entire Salawu family, and all those mourning her loss.
Describing the late Mrs. Salawu as a woman of uncommon grace, strength, and wisdom, the senator said her remarkable lifespan and enduring legacy were worthy of celebration even in mourning.
Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan said.
“Mama Alice Salawu lived a truly exceptional life defined by faith, sacrifice, resilience, and devotion to her family and community. Attaining the age of 107 is a rare blessing, and her life stands as a testament to God’s abundant grace and faithfulness."
The lawmaker noted that although the loss of a mother is always painful regardless of age, the family should draw comfort from the fact that Mrs. Salawu lived a fulfilled life and left behind a legacy that would continue to inspire future generations.
She stated:
“While her passing leaves a great void in the hearts of her loved ones, we must also celebrate a life well spent. Mama’s legacy lives on through her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the countless lives she touched through her kindness, wisdom, and exemplary character."
Natasha mourns Salawu's late mother
Furthermore, she commiserated with Philip Salawu and other members of the bereaved family, praying for divine strength and comfort during the difficult period.
She said:
“I extend my sincere condolences to Omeiza Salawu, his siblings, and the entire Salawu family. The loss of a beloved mother is never easy, but I pray that Almighty God grants you comfort, strength, and peace. May He uphold the family and give you the fortitude to bear this loss."
The legislator also offered prayers for the repose of the deceased’s soul.
“My prayer is that Almighty God grants Mama Alice Salawu eternal rest and rewards her for a life of virtue and service. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”
Mrs. Alice Salawu, revered as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and community elder, is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous relatives.
The family has announced that burial arrangements will be communicated at a later date.
Read more Kogi news:
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- Senator Natasha: Primate Ayodele sends strong message to Kogi lawmaker amid feud with Akpabio
- Natasha: Kogi commissioner mentions those who will arrest senator for disobeying govt ban on rallies
Natasha calls for PDP dialogue
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha advocated for dialogue among aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members following recent Supreme Court rulings.
She expressed confidence in the PDP’s prospects ahead of the 2027 elections, amid growing calls for unity within the party.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.