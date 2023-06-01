President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has warned the service chiefs against working with a purpose that contradicts each other

Tinubu, at his first security meeting with the service chiefs, said his administration would not welcome a situation where the security forces collide with each other

General Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Defence Staff, led the security chiefs to the meeting with the president at the Villa on Thursday

Aso Villa, Abuja - Bola Tinubu, the newly inaugurated Nigerian president, has told the service chiefs that his administration would not tolerate “working at cross purposes and colliding with each other”.

According to The Cable, Tinubu stated that all security agencies must operate with synergy and be on the same page with each other.

The new president reportedly read the riot act to the security agencies' bosses during his first meeting with the service chiefs on Thursday, June 1.

Tinubu added that national security must be coordinated and that he would not accept anything lesser than that.

The president on Thursday held his first security meeting with the service chiefs who were led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor.

The security chiefs learned to be present at the meeting include Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, who is the Chief of Army Staff; Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, the Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, the Chief of Air Staff.

Also at the meeting was the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba; Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA); and Yusuf Bichi, the Director-General of the Department of State Service(DSS).

The meeting came 3 days after he took over from former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that Tinubu had promised to make security in the country his priority during his inauguration day on Monday, May 29

