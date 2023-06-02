President Bola Tinubu has sent an important message to governors about their role in making Nigeria a successful country

Tinubu said governors as chief executives of states are critical to the success of making Nigeria a country that works for all

The President stated this in his congratulatory message to the newly emerged chairman and deputy chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF)

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has sent an important message to governors about how critical they are to the development and success of the country.

The President said governors as chief executives of states are critical to success and the desire for a better Nigeria.

Tinubu sends important message to governors. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq/Seyi Makinde. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to TheCable, Tinubu said this in his congratulatory message to the new chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), the Kwara state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, and deputy chairman, Oyo state counterpart, Seyi Makinde

Tinubu, in a statement issued on Thursday, June 1, by his media aide, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, also congratulated Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma and Kaduna state governor, Uba Sani, as they emerged as chairman and deputy chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The statement reads in part:

“As chief executives of states, governors are critical to the overall success of our administration and the desire for a Nigeria that works for all.

“As an important fulcrum in our journey to a more prosperous and safe country, what states do or do not do matters a lot. I am therefore obliged to ask the new leaders to use their good offices to bring about a convergence of vision between the federal government, under my leadership, and governments at the state level.

“It is my prayer that you acquit yourselves diligently in discharging the responsibilities bestowed on you through this election.”

Tinubu gives working manual to Service Chiefs at first security meeting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Bola Tinubu, the newly inaugurated Nigerian president, has told the service chiefs that his administration would not tolerate “working at cross purposes and colliding with each other”.

Tinubu stated that all security agencies must operate with synergy and be on the same page with each other.

Probe Buhari for alleged illegal withdrawal of funds from CBN, group tasks Tinubu

Legit.ng had also reported that the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to probe the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, for allegedly withdrawing funds from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

SERAP called on President Tinubu to name and shame and bring all those involved in the illegal withdrawal from the apex bank to justice.

Source: Legit.ng