President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is reportedly in a meeting with three powerful chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aso Rock

These three PDP chieftains are Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, immediate past Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, and former Delta Governor James Ibori

These trios were reported to have been spotted inside the presidential Villa at past 4 pm on Friday, June 2

FCT, Aso Villa - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, former governors of Rivers and Delta states, Nyesom Wike and James Ibori, have been spotted at the presidential villa in Aso Rock, Abuja, to hold a crucial meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As reported by The Nation, the trio was seen to have walked into the presidential villa at about 4:25 pm, shortly after the CEO of Access Holding Plc, Herbert Wigwe, stepped out of the President's office.

President Bola Tinubu has continued to hold crucial meetings to kick off his administration. Photo Credit: @officialABAT/Twitter, Seyi Makinde/Facebook and Nyesom Wike/Facebook

Source: UGC

The duo of Makinde and Wike are members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who proved instrumental to the victory of President Tinubu at the presidential polls, Tribune reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

President Tinubu won with a convincing margin in Rivers State and Oyo State, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) results.

In Oyo state, Tinubu polled 449,884 votes to defeat the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who polled 182,977 votes, to emerge second, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party who came third place polling 99,110 votes.

Meanwhile, in Rivers State, President Tinubu polled 231,591 from the 23 local government areas of the state to dust his rivals in LP and PDP.

APC won 14 LGAs, the Labour Party five, and PDP won four in the result announced by the state Collation Officer, Prof Charles Adias.

Tinubu in Crucial Meeting With Lawan, Gbajabiamila at Presidential Villa

Similarly, President Bola Tinubu continues to stage crucial meetings with the various arms of the government.

Earlier on Thursday, June 1, he held a crucial meeting between service chiefs and the inspector-general of police.

Shortly after, he entered another meeting with Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila.

Source: Legit.ng