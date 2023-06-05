The 16th president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is announcing his political appointments bit by bit

Tinubu's appointees are expected to serve in the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration for the next four years

Although no minister has been appointed, his camp said the president will unveil members of his cabinet within 60 days after his inauguration

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made some appointments during his first week in office.

Legit.ng reports that the new president's cabinet is expected to be constituted in the coming weeks or months.

After the swearing-in of President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023, Nigerians are expecting the list of people he'll work with. Photo credits: Dele Alake, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Gov Wike

Source: Facebook

In May, his campaign council said he will unveil members of his cabinet within 60 days, The Cable reported.

Below are some of the possible Tinubu appointees, and among them are members of the opposition.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nyesom Wike

Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state, is a top chieftain of Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Rivers governor fell out with the PDP in the build-up to the 2023 election.

After the inauguration of Tinubu on Monday, May 29, Wike met with the president behind closed doors in Abuja.

Both men met abroad too during the electioneering, and Wike was believed to have worked for Tinubu during the 2023 poll which meant the APC won Rivers state.

Dele Alake

Dele Alake is a journalist. He is a former commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State between 1999–2007 under the then governor of Lagos state, Tinubu.

During the 2023 election, he was the Director of Strategic Communication of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council.

Hadiza Bala

Hadiza Bala Usman served as the Managing Director (MD) of the Nigerian Ports from 2016 to 2021.

She was previously the chief of staff to the governor of Kaduna state from 2015 to 2016.

She is also a founding member of the APC.

Chimaroke Nnamani

Nnamani is a former governor of Enugu state, where he served from 1999 to 2007. He subsequently served as a People's Democratic Party (PDP) Senator for Enugu East Senatorial District from 2007 to 2011 and was re-elected in 2019.

Nnamani ditched his party, the PDP, and openly supported Tinubu in the last election.

Tinubu could name Nnamani in his cabinet.

Sunday Dare

Dare was a former media adviser and chief of staff to Tinubu.

Dare, also fondly called Jebusite, is seen as one of former president Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet members appointed as a result of the relationship with Tinubu.

Until May 29, 2023, he was the minister of youth and sports.

Simon Lalong

Lalong is the immediate governor of Plateau state, Northcentral Nigeria. He was the director general (DG) of Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation.

Although the former governor did not deliver his state in the 2023 election, political pundits expect him to make it to Tinubu's cabinet.

James Faleke

Like Femi Gbajabiamila, Faleke is one of the most trusted allies of President Tinubu.

In fact, during the electioneering, Tinubu asked the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu to pray for the Kogi-born politician.

Presently, he is a member of the House of Representatives from Lagos, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency.

Nuhu Ribadu

Although some reports claim Ribadu, a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been appointed the National Security Adviser (NSA), there is no official communication to that effect.

Ribadu spent a lot of time with Tinubu during the campaign periods of the 2023 election and after.

Reno Omokri reveals who Tinubu may appoint as cabinet members

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that a former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri on Thursday, May 25, predicted that "prominent Obidients, including social media influencers" will be named in president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet.

Omokri, who said this in a social media post, stated that Obidients were "used and dumped".

Source: Legit.ng