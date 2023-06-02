President Bola Tinubu has revealed what Nigerian governors would do to make administration smooth and successful

Tinubu noted that whatever decisions or actions embarked upon by the governors it will make or mar the progress, growth and development of the nation

The president made this known as he meets with the leadership of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and Progressive Governors Forum recently

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed how important the Nigerian governors are to the success of his administration.

According to Tinubu, governors are critical to the overall success of his administration and the desire for a Nigeria that works for all.

Just In: Tinubu Finally Reveals Identity of Those Critical to Success of His Administration. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Buhari Sallau

The President made this assertion in a statement while felicitating the new leadership of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, governor of Kwara, and Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, on Thursday, June 1st, Vanguard reported.

The president also congratulated Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo, and Uba Sani, governor of Kaduna, who were also chosen as chairman and deputy chairman of the PGF, The Cable report added.

“As chief executives of states, governors are critical to the overall success of our administration and the desire for a Nigeria that works for all.

“As an important fulcrum in our journey to a more prosperous and safe country, what states do or do not do matter a lot.”

President Tinubu appoints Buhari's ex-Minister as SGF

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, June 2, announced the appointment of the immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The former governor of Benue state served under former President Muhammadu Buhari as the immediate past minister of special duties.

This was made known by an aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Tolu Ogunlesi, in a post he shared on Twitter.

Nigerian governors visit Buhari in Daura

In another report, former President Muhammadu Buhari received Nigerian governors at his residence in Daura, Katsina state.

The former presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, made this known through a statement he shared on his Twitter page on Thursday, June 1st.

According to Shehu, the governors visited the former president to show appreciation to him over his selfless service to the nation.

