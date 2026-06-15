A Nigerian solar user has come up with a smart way to ascertain how long his solar inverter will last after it has been charged

The solar user created a small app that gives him information about how many hours his inverter will last, and it also helps his household to understand which device is being used

Sharing details about the app on Facebook, the solar user explained how it works, noting that his battery of 30kWh was hardcoded into the codebase of the app

Fidelis Ozuawala, a solar user, has informed the public about a small app he built which tells him how many hours his solar inverter will last.

Sharing screenshots of the app, Fidelis, in a Facebook post on June 14, stated that the app was specifically built for his inverter system and that it is available for download for the home screen on iPhones and also for Android.

A solar user created a small app to help determine how long his inverter would run. Photo Credit: Fidelis Ozuawala

Source: Facebook

How solar user's app works

To get the desired result on the app, Fidelis explained that you have to input your inverter system's current load and the battery's remaining percentage, and then it would provide how many hours the solar would run before it gets to 10%.

Fidelis added that his solar app helps his wife and household to know which device is being used and how long it will last, especially at night.

Fidelis, who uses a battery of 30kWh, further disclosed that his battery was hardcoded into the codebase of the app. His Facebook post partly read:

"I built a small App that tells me how many hours my solar inverter will last.

"It was specifically for my inverter system, available as download for Home Screen on IPhones and also for Android.

"You just have to input the current load and battery remaining percentage and it tells me how many hours the solar will run before it drains to 10% (Actually ours begin to beep once it drops to 5% battery left).

"It also helps my wife and household just know what is being used and how long it will last. Especially at night so we know if we should charge it with Nepa light a bit so it doesn’t turn off at night.

"It works only for my inverter setup, my battery of 30kWh was hardcoded to the codebase..."

A solar user has built a small app that informs him how long his inverter will last. Photo Credit: Fidelis Ozuawala

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Solar user's app stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the solar user's update below:

Omo Cana said:

"How do you get time to do all these works boss?"

Kelechi Nelson said:

"You surprise me always."

Atanda Gideon said:

"Not developers right now hitting ctrl-shift-I."

Chibuzo Anyarah said:

"That's mind [expletive] congratulations; that's what the country needs. Innovative ideas."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a solar company founder had listed five important things to check first before you install your solar.

6 appliances that drain inverter battery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a solar expert had shared some appliances that drain an inverter lithium battery so fast.

Nigeria's solar market is experiencing rapid adoption, driven by worsening grid outages and escalating fuel costs. According to Solar Financed Africa, as of 2024, Nigeria's total installed solar energy capacity is estimated to be around 385.7 MWp.

In a TikTok post, @globevisions highlighted six appliances draining your inverter lithium battery. In his words, the air conditioner consumes 700 watts and could use up to 2500 watts, depending on the horsepower.

Source: Legit.ng