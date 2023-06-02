The appointment of George Akume and Mr Femi Gbajabiamila as Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chief of Staff has been greeted with positive reviews

Former presidential aspirant Tein Jack-Rich described the appointment as well-deserved and good for the Nigerian people

He stated that he is optimistic that the duo will perform their duties with absolute diligence and dexterity

FCT, Abuja - A former presidential aspirant under the flagship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tein Jack-Rich has lauded the appointment of George Akume and Mr Femi Gbajabiamila as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chief of Staff (COS) to the President respectively.

On Friday, June 2, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the dual appointment through his director of information, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

Tien Jack-Rich contested against President Bola Tinubu during the APC presidential primaries in 2022. Photo Credit: Tien Jack-Rich

Source: Twitter

Reacting to this development, Jack-Rich said the appointments were well deserved describing the duo as the "round pegs in round holes."

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

''Your hard work and dedication to duties have paid off.

''I am confident in your abilities to discharge any mandate and overcome any challenges because your patriotism to the Nigerian project is unparalleled."

Meanwhile, in a couple of days, Hon Gbajabiamila will end his reign at the lower chambers as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, relinquishing his seat as the lawmaker representing Surulere federal constituency where he was elected for a record 6th term.

Senator Akume, on the other hand, was the immediate past Minister of Special Duties under the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Prior to his appointment by the administration of ex-President Buhari, he was a two-term governor of Benue State between 1999 to 2007 and was a serving Senator representing Benue Northwest between 2007 to 2019.

May 29: Ex-APC Presidential Aspirant Downplays Threat of Parallel Govt, Sends Message to Nigerians

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, aggrieved electorates and supporters of opposition parties have been urged to sheath their swords and work with the incoming government.

This appeal was made in Abuja on Sunday, May 28, by the former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Tein Jack-Rich.

The oil mogul assured Nigerians that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, will play his role as the father of all.

Source: Legit.ng