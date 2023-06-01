President Bola Tinubu has continued to stage crucial meetings with the various arms of the government

Earlier on Thursday, June 1, he held a crucial meeting between service chiefs and the inspector-general of police

Shortly after, he entered another meeting with Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has entered a crucial meeting with Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Reports confirm that the meeting between the three top citizens of the nation began at about 2 pm at the presidential office complex of President Tinubu.

There are indications that the meeting between the trio may be linked to the leadership of the 10th National Assembly. Photo Credit: Ahmad Lawan, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Femi Gbajabiamila

Source: Facebook

According to Punch, Tinubu entered into the meeting between the two legislative principals shortly after meeting with service chiefs and the inspector-general of police.

Legit.ng gathered that the reason behind their meeting is yet to be ascertained. However, there are speculations that it might centre on the leadership formation of the incoming 10th National Assembly, slated for inauguration in a few days.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

10th National Assemble scramble for power

At the moment, the tussle for who becomes the leader of the upper and lower chamber of the National Assembly is still dicey.

In the House of Senate, there are reports that Senator Godswill Akpabio is in a pole position to become the next Senate President following an endorsement from the All Progressives Congress (APC) national working committee and President Tinubu.

However, there seems to be a divide over the endorsement as some senators who are members of the ruling party are kicking against the endorsement of Senator Akpabio.

Reports have it that six senators are in contention for the coveted Senate President seat of the 10th National Assembly.

Meanwhile, at the lower chamber, Hon Abbas Tajudeen has been hand-picked by the national working committee of the APC and President Tinubu as the preferred candidate for the Speakership seat.

Top names like Deputy Speaker Idris Wase, Hon Muktar Betara, Hon Yusuf Gagdi, Hon Sani Jaji, Hon Sada Soli and the solitary female aspirant, Hon Miriam Onuoha, are all in contention for the Speakership seat.

10th Senate Presidency: Huge Setback for Akpabio as APC, Tinubu Allegedly Withdraw Support, Details Emerge

In another development, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly withdrawn his support for Senator Godswill Akpabio in the race for the Senate president.

The new Nigerian leader is said to have heeded the advice of his trusted associates.

Akpabio is one of the leading candidates for the Senate presidency seat and was announced as the APC's choice in May.

Source: Legit.ng