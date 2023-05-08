Failure of Bola Tinubu and other elected officials to declare their assets as required by the Nigerian Constitution attracts conviction, removal from office, or disqualification from holding any public office

Ahead of May 29, a number of elected officials have obtained their assets declaration forms from the Code of Conduct Bureau’s offices across the nation

Many Nigerians are interested in Tinubu’s asset declaration, including those of his wife, Remi, and children, considering the web of controversies around his sources of wealth

FCT, Abuja - The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has warned that public officials like the president-elect Bola Tinubu will not be sworn in on Monday, May 29, without assets declaration.

The CCB spokesperson, Veronica Kato, told The Punch that asset declaration is an integral part of the swearing-in ceremony, per Nigerian law.

President-elect, Bola Tinubu is expected to declare his assets before Monday, May 29, when he would be sworn in. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The CCB spokesperson warned that any defaulting elected officials would not be sworn in, Sahara Reporters also reported.

She said:

“One thing is sure; no public official will be sworn into office without filling their assets declaration form. That is what is contained in our law.

“Before the oath of office would be conferred on any elected public officials, they must submit their assets declaration forms.

“It is part of the requirements for the swearing-in ceremony.”

Tinubu and his assets

For the incoming president, one major reason many Nigerians are interested in his asset declaration, including those of his wife and children, is the web of controversies around his sources of wealth.

As such, it is believed that by declaring his assets correctly, Tinubu will put to rest many insinuations that give verve to policies his government may adopt to fight corruption.

Although the public declaration law didn’t compel a public officer to declare his or her assets publicly, the spirit and the intent of the law on asset declaration were created to make room for public scrutiny of assets declared by public officials.

Tinubu accused of false declaration of assets

In 2011 under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, the federal government brought Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for false declaration of assets and for operating foreign accounts.

He was discharged and acquitted by the commission.

