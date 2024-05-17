Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has said he was not being distracted from running activities in Abuja over the political crisis in Rivers state

FCT, Abuja - Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has disclosed that he is not distracted by the political saga in Rivers State.

Wike said if he were distracted by the crisis, many projects ready for commissioning in FCT would not be possible.

Wike inspects projects Tinubu will commission

Several insinuations are making the rounds that Wike is distracted and not focusing on his job as the FCT minister due to the current political crisis in Rivers State, Sahara Reporters reported.

The minister, who was the immediate past governor of Rivers state, said on Friday, May 17, in Abuja while inspecting some key projects ready for commissioning by President Bola Tinubu, starting from May 27 to mark his one-year in office.

Wike said:

“I am not distracted as FCT minister. If I’m distracted, you will not see all these projects in FCT.”

According to him, Tinubu will commission projects that will last nine days in FCT.

Fubara brags about defeating Wike in Rivers

This is coming after a series of comments from his successor in Rivers state, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The governor on Thursday bragged that he had defeated his "enemies", adding that his camp should remain calm and that his government is now fully in charge of the state.

The governor made the comment while addressing the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) worldwide when he acknowledged the assurance of their brotherhood support. He added that the youth should be key to the celebration of the liberation of the state.

Fubara claims he owns all of Rivers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Fubara of Rivers State said the opposition camp also belonged to him and that he had sworn to protect everyone.

Fubara said this while warning the state's local government chairmen to follow the path of peace and leave at the end of their tenure.

The governor's comment followed the chairmen's threat that they would not leave because the Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly, in an amended law, extended their tenure to six months.

