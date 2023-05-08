The president-elect, Bola Tinubu has been urged to change the narrative if he assumes office on Monday, May 29

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye who gave this admonition urged Tinubu to hit the ground running and fix the country noting it is long overdue

The renowned cleric further maintained that the leaders have all it takes to fix Nigeria's problem and if they partner with God, all will be well with the nation

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christians Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has sent a strong message to the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adeboye urged the president-elect to fulfill Nigerians’ dream of a brand new nation, which they would be proud of.

Adeboye sends an important message to Tinubu ahead of the May 29 handover ceremony. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE

Source: Facebook

Adeboye task Tinubu ahead of swearing-in

He said that the incoming administration, in addition to fulfilling the promises made during its campaign, should also fix all the problems hindering the peace and progress of the country.

The General Overseer, gave this advice while delivering his sermon for the first Sunday of the month of May, Thanksgiving service, at the RCCG Headquarters, Throne of Grace, Ebute-Metta, The Guardian reported.

“Let us pray for the incoming government that God will support it and give it the Grace to do the right thing.

“Thank God the President-elect has promised to fix Nigeria. If God helps him, Nigeria will prosper in his hands,” he said.

