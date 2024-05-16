Police operatives in Bauchi state have been accused of causing the death of a man, Kabiru Ibrahim, in Soro community

An international human rights group, Amnesty, reported that the security agents committed torture and inhuman treatment of the petty theft suspect

Legit.ng reports that despite an extraordinary End Sars protest in 2020, police in Nigeria continue to commit a wide range of human rights violations with impunity

Soro, Bauchi state - A prominent human rights organisation, Amnesty International, has called on Nigerian authorities to investigate the killing of one Kabiru Ibrahim in Soro village, Bauchi state.

Ibrahim was allegedly killed through severe beating and rounds of torture by men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). Late Ibrahim had been accused of stealing sachets of noodles.

The young man died on Saturday, May 11, at the teaching hospital in Bauchi following the alleged human rights violations by the police.

Amnesty International Nigeria said:

“Our investigation shows that the police tortured Kabiru Ibrahim more and left him unable to stand because his family could not pay them to ‘settle’ the matter."

Kabiru Ibrahim's death: Nigerians react

Following Amnesty International's revelation, some Nigerians took to X to voice their displeasure.

Comrade Deji Adeyanju wrote:

"This is so sad!"

@ostelly said:

"Our system is not it at all. No value for human life coupled with the unprofessional folks of the so-called force. Tueh."

@Pillarkomputers wrote:

"This is so pathetic and evil, the gods are truly not to blame."

@JJerry55336 wrote:

"@PoliceNG, stealing of petty things is criminal while Stealing of public resources attracts awards and protection by security agencies.

"We must redefine crime in Nigeria."

Teenager stabs friend to death in Bauchi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 18-year-old Usman Ibrahim stabbed his 25-year-old friend Khalid Ibrahim, to death during a fight in Magama-Gumau, Toro local government area of Bauchi state.

The tragic incident occurred after a heated argument which later degenerated into a fight.

The state police public relations officer (PPRO), Ahmed Muhammed Wakil, confirmed the incident in a statement.

