The suit challenging Bola Ahmed Tinubu's victory at the 2023 presidential polls has been reduced to only four

At the opening of the presidential election petition tribunal on Monday, May 8, the Action Alliance withdraw its petition against Tinubu

Tinubu is still facing petitions seeking the nullification of his election, while another is calling for a fresh election

FCT, Abuja - The Action Alliance has withdrawn its petition against the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At the commencement of the pre-hearing of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday in Abuja, no reason was given for the withdrawal, Channel TV online reported.

Reports confirmed that after the withdrawal of the Action Alliance suit, only four petitions are left against Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo: Segun Adeyemi

Source: Original

It was gathered Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani, who leads the five-man panel, struck out the case.

As reported by Daily Trust, the presiding justice revealed that the decision to dismiss the suit was in line with the statutory provision of the 2022 Electoral Act.

Action Alliance presents two lawyers at presidential election tribunal

Details from the courtroom confirmed that two attorneys appeared before the jurors as representatives of AA.

These attorneys were Oba Maduabuchi (SAN) and Malachy Nwaekpe Esq, representing the party's two factional candidates.

David Okonigbuan, the party's factional presidential candidate, had petitioned and challenged the victory of the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also challenged Hamza Al Mustapha's legitimacy as AA's presidential candidate.

Al-Mustapha, on the other hand, was recognised by law as the legitimate candidate for AA after his name appeared on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) list.

The respondents in the matter did not object to the withdrawal of the petition.

There are now four petitions left out in the proceedings.

