The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) feat of an underprivileged boy has opened the door for his upliftment

Despite schooling in an uncompleted building, the brilliant boy had an impressive 323 in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam

His academic success caught the attention of a company who has now offered him a full scholarship

A company has offered Idris Abdulrasheed Adeiza, a Kogi student who scored 323 in the UTME, a full university scholarship.

Idris became a viral sensation after the CEO of Educare, Alex Onyia, publicised his performance in the UTME and the sorry state of his school.

Idris was schooled in an uncompleted building in Kogi state but still scored very high in the exam, which was a mass failure.

In a tweet, Alex revealed that Bere-mont Group has offered Idris a full scholarship and would donate books to his school to support other students. Alex wrote:

"Good News: Bere-mont Group, owners of Bereton Montessori School and Charles Dale Memorial International School Port-Harcourt, are now offering Idris Abdulrasheed Adeiza full scholarship for his entire duration in the university. In addition, they will donate books to his school to support other students.

"I love this. More private schools should toll this part!"

