The Flamingos of Nigeria have scaled through to the fourth and final round of the qualifiers for the 2024 U-17 Women’s World Cup

The female football team ruthlessly defeated Burkina Faso at the Moshood Abiola stadium in Abuja on Saturday, with a 6-0 win

The players, Harmony Chidi, Ramota Kareem and Peace Effiong saved Nigeria with their exceptional skills displayed on the pitch on Saturday

Saturday evening, May 18, Nigeria reached the final round of the African qualification series for this year's FIFA U17 Women's World Cup finals after a 6-0 defeat of Burkina Faso at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Flamingos thrash Burkina Faso 6-0 to reach the final round of the WC qualifiers in Abuja. Photo credit: @NGSuper_Falcons

As reported by PremiumTimes, Goal-poacher Harmony Chidi, netted six of Nigeria’s dozen goals in the 12-0 annihilation of Central African Republic in the first round.

She came up big with a hat-trick in front of the delighted spectators in Nigeria’s administrative capital.

As reported by The Cable, The Flamingos had played out a one-all draw with their opponents in Bamako on Saturday, May 12. They advanced to the next round with a 7-1 aggregate victory.

In the return leg, Nigeria scored twice in the first half before adding four in the second period, ripping their opponents to shreds in front of a sizeable home crowd.

Flamingos dominated the match played in Abuja on Saturday.

The national female football team, confirmed the development via a post shared on the NGSuper_Falcons @NGSuper_Falcons page on X on Saturday.

According to the post, Harmony Chidi 11 scored 3 goals while Ramota Kareem scored a goal and Peace Effiong scored 2 goals.

" FULL TIME! in Abuja

"Nigeria 6-0 Burkina Faso

"Harmony Chidi 11',74', 86'

"Ramota Kareem 84'

"Peace Effiong 34', 89'

"Our Flamingos are through to the fourth and final qualifying round

Flamingos Next match:

Nigeria will play the winners of the Senegal and Liberia match in the final round of the qualifiers.

The 2024 U-17 Women’s World Cup is billed to be held in the Dominican Republic from October 16 to November 3, 2024.

