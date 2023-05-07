The president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a whole lot of issues to address and fix in other to have a smooth administration

A legal practitioner has urged Tinubu to fix the economy, electricity and empower the judiciary, immediately after assuming office on Monday, May 29, 2023

Barrister Oluwole Olukunle Moses urged Tinubu to focus on these issues and address them, if he indeed wants to make Nigeria great again, after taking the oath of office

Having been declared winner of the February 25 presidential election, Nigerians are anxiously waiting for the president-elect’s much-touted private sector experience and ingenuity to tackle some of the economic challenges currently pushing Nigeria into another episode of recession.

The battle for the just concluded 2023 presidential election ended with the emergence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner on Wednesday morning, March 1st, 2023.

A political analyst has urged Tinubu to address important issues facing the country when he takes over from Buhari. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu gets fresh task ahead of the inauguration

While other aggrieved candidates have vowed to go to court, stakeholders in the Nigerian economy said while Tinubu and his party are bracing up for the impending legal battles, Nigerians will keep their eyes on the President-elect to hit the ground running.

In a chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, May 7th, a top Nigerian lawyer, Barrister Oluwole Olukunle Moses, has urged Tinubu to address the issue of poor electricity, grappling economy and empower the judiciary, if he wants to have a smooth and effective governance.

Ahead of the Monday, May 29, handover ceremony, the legal luminary stated thus,

"Well I can't say if Tinubu is actually ready to work giving his health status which has remained in the dark for most Nigerians but I must say if indeed he is prepared to work then he must be ready to coapt the lapses in the election that brings him in and carry out a major constitutional amendment especially in the area power and responsibilities sharing among the executive, legislature and the judiciary."

Tinubu must tackle insecurity and corruption, the analyst said

Speaking further on the fight against corruption and as well as fixing other problems such as insecurity, economic mismanagement and more, Barrister Moses urged Tinubu to do the needful.

He said,

"I can tell you for sure that if the coming government gets it right in the area all other problems like insecurities, mismanagement of economy, corruption and the likes will become a thing of the past. The only reason why we have these problems is because there is little or no regards for the rule of law by both the executive and the legislature. And why won't there be such impunity from the executive and the legislature when they wield the power to appoint (when I say appoint, I am referring to the role played by both the executive and the legislature under the constitution) the heads of law enforcement agencies who the constitution expect to enforce the rule of law."

Nigerians expect a lot from Tinubu as he plans to succeed Buhari on Monday, May 29, 2023. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Law enforcement agencies should not be controlled by politicians

The legal practitioner urged the incoming administration to give the upper hand to the law enforcement agencies, noting the executive and the legislature should not be under the beck and call of the politicians.

He opined thus:

"In a sane clime that should be the norm but Nigeria, sorry to say this, is not a sane milieu. How can the executive and legislature, politicians who have penchant to disobey the rule of law still have the power to appoint and control the law enforcement agencies who are supposed to enforce the law? This is a clear case of 'he who pays the piper dictating the tone'. This is why insecurity and corruption will not leave the land because the politicians are mostly the one behind the veil of these menace and no court order can restrain them; they select the court orders to obey and the ones to ignore after all the 'heads' of the law enforcement agencies are in their pocket."

Tinubu must empower the judiciary, analysts noted

Barrister Moses further urged the former Lagos governor to empower the judiciary in his government, with all that is needed to run a sane political system.

"This has to stop and the incoming government, if it's actually serious, must see the need to empower the judiciary to be the only appointing authority of the heads of law enforcement agencies and empowers it to have control over them in enforcing it own orders instead of the regular court sheriffs. This is the only way to restore sanity back to this nation's polity," Barrister Moses noted.

The political analyst sends a strong message to Tinubu

The legal luminary further sent words of wisdom to the president-elect ahead of his inauguration.

He said,

"The only advice I have for Tinubu to change the negative narrative being left behind by Buhari is the amendment of the constitution which I have mentioned earlier, this remains the key to the problems being faced by this country. However I know this is very difficult to do because I know Tinubu would not want to cede part of his important power to the judiciary but that's the solution this country needs at this moment."

5 things Tinubu should do immediately after swearing in, APC chieftain reveals

Mr. Williams Dakwom, a member of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC) in Plateau state, in a chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, April 23rd, spoke on the transition of power which would take place on Monday, May 29, 2023.

The APC chieftain revealed some crucial tasks the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should prioritise immediately after swearing-in.

He said,

"Security, economy, education, unity of the country is paramount because the country is more divided, Agriculture, strengthen institution by fighting corruption."

