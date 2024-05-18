Global site navigation

Top Security Expert Speaks on Dynamics of Establishing Foreign Military Bases in Nigeria
Nigeria

Top Security Expert Speaks on Dynamics of Establishing Foreign Military Bases in Nigeria

by  Ridwan Adeola 2 min read
  • A top security expert, Olaopa Dare, has said the presence of foreign military bases in Nigeria could enhance the capabilities of the Nigerian military
  • In an interview with Legit.ng, Dare stated that foreign military personnel may be less likely to be influenced by local sentiments and political biases
  • There is suspicion among observers in Nigeria that the government was considering approving military bases for France and the US following their ejection from neighbouring Niger Republic

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and security matters.

FCT, Abuja - Olaopa Dare, a security and safety expert, has said although foreign military bases may be less susceptible to manipulation by Nigeria's political elite, their presence could pose a risk of espionage.

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, Dare, a military veteran, explained that the advantages of having foreign military bases include bringing advanced weaponry to Nigeria, unbiased operations, among others.

Foreign military base in Nigeria not advisable - Expert
There are fears in some quarters that the US and France may want to site new military bases in Nigeria after their military personnel were dislodged in Niger Republic. Photo credit: @ubasanius
Source: Twitter

He said during an interview with Legit.ng on Friday, May 17:

"The presence of foreign military bases could have a negative impact on Nigeria's natural resources and environment, particularly if they (the foreigners) engage in activities that harm the local ecosystem.
"Also, it may potentially lead to a loss of sovereignty due to the fact that Nigeria may be beholden to the interests of the foreign country and have limited control over its own territory."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a security expert, Timothy Avele, said Nigeria is fully ready to experiment with state policing if the right structure is put in place.

Avele said states like Lagos and Ondo are already practicing modern and effective state policing.

According to the security expert, with more Intelligence and technical-oriented upskilling, more arms and logistics, "we are good to go."

Source: Legit.ng

