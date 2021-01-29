Who is Laura Louie, Woody Harrelson's spouse, and mother of his 3 daughters

Laura Louie is famously known for being the wife of Hollywood star actor Woody Harrelson. Aside from her much-publicized relationship with the actor, she is the co-founder of Yoganics, an organic food delivery service.

Laura attracted little public attention until she started dating and eventually married Woody Harrelson, a renowned American film star and businessperson. She had a quiet life until after she completed her studies, got a job, and met the love of her life.

Profile summary

Full name Laura Louie Gender Female Date of birth 28 February 1965 Age 58 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Hawaii, United States Current residence Hawaii, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'9" (175 cm) Weight 136 lbs (60 kgs) Body measurements 34-24-35 inches (86-60-88 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Married Partner Woody Harrelson Children 3 Profession Businessperson and social activist

Who is Woody Harrelson's wife, Laura Louie?

Laura Louie was born on 28 February 1965 in Hawaii, United States. Laura Louie's ethnicity is Asian, and she holds American citizenship. Concerning her education, she has a degree in Business Management and Environmental Science.

How old is Laura Louie?

As of 2023, Laura Louie's age is 58 years old. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What does Laura Louie do?

Upon completing her education, Laura embarked on her professional journey as a personal assistant to Harrelson, working closely with him on various movie productions. It was during this time that a special connection formed, leading to a blossoming romance between the two.

Prior to her relationship with Harrelson, Laura managed to maintain a low profile, keeping her personal details confidential. Once her association with the renowned actor became public, Laura gradually found herself in the spotlight, gaining recognition and popularity.

While her fame is undoubtedly linked to her relationship with Harrelson, she also has personal achievements that decorate her professional life. She proudly co-owns Yoganics, an organic food delivery service, showcasing her commitment to promoting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

Committed to their vegan beliefs, Woody and Laura are dedicated advocates of the vegan lifestyle, actively promoting it through various eco-friendly initiatives.

Alongside their passionate efforts, they have launched a website called Voice Yourself, which serves as a platform for raising awareness about environmental conservation. Through their website, they strive to encourage individuals to voice their concerns and take action for the betterment of our planet.

What does Woody Harrelson eat?

The acclaimed actor, who has received numerous awards for his performances, follows a vegan lifestyle. He embraces a preference for raw veganism, valuing the consumption of uncooked plant-based foods.

While he may occasionally indulge in cooked meals, he firmly believes that raw foods possess higher energy levels and offer superior health benefits compared to their cooked counterparts. Harrelson also owns the world's first organic vegan beer garden.

Laura Louie's net worth

Her net worth is alleged to be $3.85 million. She has earned her money through her organic food delivery business. Her husband, Woody Harrelson, has accumulated quite a significant fortune during his career and is estimated to have a net worth of $70 million.

Is Woody Harrelson still married to Laura Louie?

The two are still married. Their love journey began in 1987 when they met on the set of Cheers. At the time, Laura was working as a personal assistant to the actor, and they were primarily focused on the work at hand.

They had a professional engagement for approximately two years, and things took a different twist when they started dating.

Their relationship has not been without hiccups. In 2002, Woody had a foursome after a drunken bar night in London. Laura forgave him for this. The two love birds tied the knot in 2008 at a glamorous but simple wedding ceremony held in Maui.

Some high-profile celebrities in attendance were Sean Penn, Owen Wilson, and Willie Nelson, while Alanis Morissette was responsible for guest entertainment. Woody Harrelson and Laura Louie's wedding cost $500.

Before marrying Laura, Harrelson married Nancy Simon in 1985. The union ended in divorce.

Laura Louie's children

Laura Louie has three children with Woody Harrelson. They are Deni Montana, born on 28 February 1993; Zoe Giordano, born on 22 September 1996; and Makani Ravello, born on 3 June 2006.

What do Woody Harrelson and Laura Louie's daughters do?

The girls have taken after their father and are all in the entertainment business. Zoe rose to prominence after playing Aaron Brown's daughter in the 2015 music video U2: Song for Someone (Version 1).

She has always been interested in and involved in artistic pursuits such as drawing, theatre, creative writing, and singing.

Deni Montana is a well-known actress who is known for her 2019 short film Love from Santiago. Makani is also an actress, well known for her role in the 2017 film Lost in London.

How tall is Woody Harrelson's spouse?

Laura's height is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres), and she weighs 136 pounds (60 kilograms). She has black eyes and hair.

Her body measurements are 34-24-35 inches (86-60-88 centimetres).

Quick facts about Laura Louie

She has a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Environmental Science.

She and Harrelson lived in a commune in Hawaii.

She enjoys cooking.

As a celebrated actor's wife, Laura Louie has gained considerable popularity over time. She still has a way of hiding from the public eye and keeping her personal life out of the media's reach.

